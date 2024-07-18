Editor:

There is no burden the democrat regime in Sacramento isn't willing to dump on suffering California citizens as is the pile facing us this November ("2024 Ballot Measures: What You Need to Know," July 11). Here is the easy voting card, vote no on all except Proposition 36.

Proposition 2 borrows another $10 billion to "fix leaky roofs." Vote no. Take some of the over $22,000 per pupil already allocated and save some of it in a special account for construction.

Proposition 3 is a waste of time. Marriage historically has been between a husband and wife.

Proposition 4 — vote no on borrowing yet another $10 billion for political cash giveaways.

Proposition 5 — vote a hard no on making it even easier to raise property taxes to pay for politicians' vanity projects in local governments.

Proposition 6 would ban prisoners from working while serving time for their crimes. What a ridiculous pile of crap. Vote no.

Proposition 32 would do even more damage to California's economy by raising the minimum wage, thus raising prices so we can vote again to raise the minimum wage. Vote no.

Proposition 33 — great! Let's create another bureaucracy and reduce the amount of available housing? Vote no.

Proposition 34 is a wobbler for me. Vote no.

Proposition 35, and another tax, vote no.

Proposition 36 — finally some sanity. By rolling back the stupidity of changing laws allowing crime to flourish legally in our communities, vote yes.

It seems our elected representatives state Sen. McGuire and Assemblyman Wood only represent Gov. Newsom as neither one ever met a tax increase they didn't like.

Dennis Scales, Fortuna