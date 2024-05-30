Editor:

Many thanks to Barry Evans for his article on the mRNA vaccine and its discoverers ("mRNA Vaccines vs. the Pandemic," May 23). It is the most cogent explanation I know of (after all this time!) on how the vaccine came to be and how it works, plus a wonderful human-interest story. I had doubts about the vaccine at first, but went ahead from the first shot through my latest booster this spring. This gives me confidence I did the right thing. No COVID. Hooray for science!

Judith Brown, Eureka