Editor:

I read your recent article concerning the student protest at the CPH campus. It blows me away to see what our schools of higher learning are producing and preparing for society. These are nothing more than woke, spoiled brat, young people who don't have a clue about morality and what is right or wrong.

The basic premise of the article made the students out to be the victims and the police to be the aggressors and, of course, the DA has let them off scot-free. Just imagine what would've happened if those student protesters were anti-abortion protesters, the entire city of Arcata would've showed up with torches and pitchforks and would've happily asked the police to taze the daylights out of them. It sickens me to see what is considered wrong today and what is considered right. It's the exact opposite of what is right and wrong.

Omberto Silva, Rio Dell