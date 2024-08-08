Editor:

It is gratifying to read about the number of volunteers who donated their time and worked at the California Care Force Clinic the weekend of July 12 and July 13 ("Humboldt Lines Up for Free Care," July 18). We are very proud of the volunteers from our Humboldt County chapter of PNHP/HCA/Medicare for All. While donating their time and hard work, they recognized that the clinic illustrated the current need for a universal publicly funded, nonprofit single-payer system that would make last week's clinic redundant because every person would have coverage and equal access to high quality medical, dental, vision, mental health and long-term care.

In the meantime, we are so very grateful to Dr. Tom Lewis and the California Care Clinics staff for setting up the clinic for our community. We hope they return. Your services are vital.

Corinne Frugoni, Arcata