Re: Lincoln and Juneteenth 

Editor:

According to Kelby Mcintosh's Juneteenth origin story ("My Juneteenth Revelation of Embracing Culture in Humboldt," June 27), "a white man signed a piece of paper saying black folks are free." Would that be Abraham Lincoln, one of the greatest men this country has ever produced? I can see where Kelby is coming from. After all, it was an anonymous black man that gave the iconic "I have a dream" speech back in the day. Wait a minute, was that Martin Luther King Jr., one of the greatest men this country has ever produced? I'm not afraid to show some respect and say their names.

John Dillon, Eureka