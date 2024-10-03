Re: 'A Tyrant' 

Editor:

Amy Gustin claims Kamala Harris will be a tyrant if she becomes president because the Biden administration supposedly censored and "targeted critics of government policy, experts with important information and ordinary citizens sharing their personal experiences," which sounds bad. (Mailbox, Sept. 26). I wonder what sort of policies those experts criticized, and whether those who supposedly got censored knew what they were talking about. More specifically, I wonder whether Amy is talking about the crackpots who yammer on about COVID-19 vaccines sapping our precious bodily fluids. Because if that's what she's so upset about — that the Biden administration tried to stop the spread of pernicious falsehoods during a deadly pandemic by people who knew nothing about how to combat the virus — I say clam up, we heard all that three years ago. And the fact that Amy wants to weaponize old vaccine nonsense to boost Trump just makes it worse.

Bill Hassler, McKinleyville

Editor:

Inattention, doubtless, allows important news items to slip by me unnoticed. I would be grateful if Amy Gustin would supply specifics of the Biden-Harris censorship so that I might dig deeper and become better informed. Of use: 1) the name of one the critics of a Biden-Harris policy who was silenced; 2) what important information brought by which expert was silenced; 3) two examples, perhaps, of the countless individuals harmed by this purported censorship.

Since Harris is running for the presidency, of particular interest would be some specifics of the tyranny that we, the citizenry, could expect should she be elected. Thanks.

Susan Lefever, Bayside

Editor:

I think I know what the author is aiming at in the letter to the editor "A Tyrant" in the NCJ of Sept. 26, 2024. This may be the 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision on how far the government can go to combat misinformation and disinformation on social media platforms. This conservative court sided with the Biden administration. I could find no mention of Harris in reference to this issue, nor being a tyrant every day. However, if we compare Trump to Harris on truthiness, we won't be surprised to find Trump failing by a wide margin as documented by many reputable journalists.

Dennis Whitcomb, Blue Lake