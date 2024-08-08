Editor:

Ick! I had to wash my hands twice after reading those articles ("Inadvertent Disclosure" and "Jackson's Retreat") about our local education administrators in the July 25 issue.

Who knew the field of education administration was all about raking in the filthy lucre? We learn that the university system eases out Cal Poly President Tom Jackson by dropping a stinking ton of money for nothing in his lap, along with a meaningless job title, and Eureka City Schools now retired Superintendent Fred Van Vleck collected his final paychecks while fobbing off his work to the attorney representing the district.

As an education supporting taxpayer, I resent that our trust has been exploited by these administrative grifters. Thank you for wading through their muck of evasiveness and slimy tactics to expose their grime. We have been played by those who, by definition, "are at the forefront of leadership in educational institutions, influencing school culture and ultimately, student outcomes."

Sheila Evans, Eureka