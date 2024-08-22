Editor:

As a retired pilot, I have an interest in aircraft technology, and I also appreciate the historical value of the military relics which made up the greater part of the Rumble Over the Redwoods air show (Calendar, Aug. 8). So, I have no issue with air shows in general, despite their presumably huge carbon footprint.

What I find both unnecessary, and contrary to the well-being of the community, was the pyrotechnics that accompanied the aircraft. There were a great many huge explosions which could be heard as far away as Azalea Hill, and which created a large cloud of pollution that drifted over central McKinleyville. All of the animals at the county shelter next to the airport experienced two days of fear. Perhaps even worse, veterans living in McKinleyville, some suffering from PTSD caused by their actual combat, were subjected to this pretend warfare.

That this trauma was caused just so that some people could gawk at explosions seems completely irresponsible, and contrary to our community values. It is my hope that if the air show ever comes back to our community, they do so on the condition that the pyrotechnics are not part of the show.

Thomas Fossier, McKinleyville