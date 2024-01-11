Editor:

I was disappointed and offended, but not surprised, at the title of Jennifer Fumiko Cahill's article, "Top 10 D***k Moves of 2023" ("Top 10 Dick Moves of 2023," Dec. 28).

Apparently, Ms. Cahill feels free to use a derogatory term, referring to male genitalia, to criticize her top 10 negative actions by men in 2023. She also implies that the reason that they are behaving badly is because they are men, a broad and biased generalization.

I imagine that Ms. Cahill would be horrified, as I would be horrified, if someone used the equivalent term "C**t" to refer to negative actions by women and used broad, negative generalizations about women.

I also imagine that Ms. Cahill would justify her use of "D***K" because of the long history of bad behavior by men and, specifically, men treating women badly.

Michael Winkler, Arcata