August 08, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Obviously' 

Editor:

Because old Rob obviously has no involvement whatsoever in the deal to purchase the Jacobs Street property, right? I mean, his "spokesperson" Gail Rymer said he wasn't involved. Or at least she said Arkley and Security National are not "buyer[s]" of the property or "involved with AMG Communities." So that settles the question, right? I mean, when a spokesperson says it, you gotta believe it.

Except, you might say, what about all the inadvertently disclosed emails where the district's lawyer keeps writing things that make it sound like Arkley was totally involved in the deal? (Just as all the surrounding circumstances about the deal have always suggested he was.) But I say, if you can't trust Rob Arkley's spokesperson, for gosh sakes, who can you trust?

This is just another one of those terribly unfortunate coincidences where a totally innocent guy with a bunch of high-priced flunkies to attest to his innocence gets unfairly tripped up by totally unfair records and other evidence. Just like what's his name, the fat fascist from Florida who wears all the cheap makeup.

Bill Hassler, McKinleyville

