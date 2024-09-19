[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
Editor:
Like two recent letter writers to the NCJ (Mailbox, Sept. 12), I love the character of Old Town Eureka — which is why keeping it vibrant and alive, whether through Friday Night Markets or building more affordable housing, is so important to me. The anti-housing Measure F is counting on deceit and a whole lotta billionaire money (more than $1 million so far) to win. I'm confident that Eurekans see through the fraud. If you support housing, vote No on F.
Erin Kelly, Eureka