Editor:

A fair amount of letters submitted decries, in my view and others, the heavy handed response to the protests at Cal Poly and ads supporting said response (Mailbox, Aug. 22). The problem is that most of those mentioned are elected positions. They can be voted out of office. The electorate, without the benefit of our intelligence and superior intellect, has time and again extended a finger, and not the index one, at our admonitions.

May I suggest a political litmus test in order to be able to vote in these contests? Although all political opinions are equal, some are more equal than others.

John Dillon, Eureka