Editor:

Big shout out to our Humboldt County Supervisors Natalie Arroyo, Rex Bohn, Michelle Bushnell, Steve Madrone and Mike Wilson for bringing Justin Zabel's brainchild, The Rumble Over the Redwoods air show, successfully to our community (Calendar, Aug. 8). Kudos to all.

As this marvelous event unfolded last weekend, many in the horse community were at the McKinleyville Rodeo Association Arena for a two-day gymkhana. Approximately 50 riders and 80 horses, and we were all extra enjoying the air show directly above our heads as we played and enjoyed our favorite activity.

I personally can tell you that we are all excited and looking forward to next year's air show. A great example of success when a community works together. As Humboldt County continues on our quest for economic vitality, these types of activities put our airport in great stead for enhanced commuter airline participation.

I would like to thank all of our volunteers, event donors and all the spectacular performers: Humboldt Lodging Alliance, Danco, George Peterson Insurance, C and K Johnson Industries, Schmidbauer Lumber, Owsley Electric, GR Sundberg, R Brown Construction, Advanced Security Systems, DK Air, Liberty, Redwood Capital Bank, Coast Central Credit Union, Living Styles, Locher, Blue Star Gas, SJL Construction, Harper Motors, JLF Construction, Hooven Construction, Cal-Ore Life Flight, Lost Coast Brewery, Humboldt Fence and a special shout out to Cody and his outstanding staff at ACV. My apologies, if I have forgotten anyone.

Love Humboldt!

Dennis Mayo, McKinleyville