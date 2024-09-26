Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

September 26, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Inexplicable' 

Editor:

The teamsters' failure to endorse the Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in memory seems inexplicable given the audio of the Republican candidate and Elon Musk laughing about Musk saying he'll fire any striking workers and the Republican candidate giggling and agreeing. I will give the same consideration to teamsters if they are striking. I would not cross any other unions picket lines, though.

John Dillon, Eureka

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 26, 2024 vol XXXV issue 39
North Country Fair Turns 50

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation