Editor:
The teamsters' failure to endorse the Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in memory seems inexplicable given the audio of the Republican candidate and Elon Musk laughing about Musk saying he'll fire any striking workers and the Republican candidate giggling and agreeing. I will give the same consideration to teamsters if they are striking. I would not cross any other unions picket lines, though.
John Dillon, Eureka