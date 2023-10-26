Editor:

I am so grateful for such a splendid publication as the North Coast Journal. The writers are amazing, the in-depth investigations and continuous coverage of topics so important to our area are priceless and it is all ours! It is truly local. Almost nothing is anymore. The almost daily rag, Times-Standard is owned by a hedge fund, printed in Chico (hence the earlier print deadlines) and severely gutted.

But my particular reason for writing to y'all now is to say, Boy, oh boy, I sure like Collin Yeo (Setlist)! The intros he writes for NCJ Setlist are so good!

So thank you to all of you at NCJ.

Kathryn Travers, Eureka