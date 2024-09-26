Editor:

Who doesn't believe in the need for more affordable housing? So, when a young, personable woman knocked on my door many months ago asking me to sign a petition to convert Eureka City Schools' vacant Jacobs site into affordable housing, I asked, "Who could possibly be opposed to the measure?" She said that the California Highway Patrol wanted to put its new Humboldt headquarters there instead. No mention of the involvement of Rob Arkley's Security National as the main instigator and founder of this misleading campaign. No mention that the measure would torpedo an Old Town affordable housing/transit hub plan already in the works and put Eureka at odds with state law mandating affordable housing.

I am one of the "nearly 3,000 voters" that Security National's minions fooled into helping put this measure on the ballot. Sorry about that. Don't be fooled. Vote no on Measure F.

Mitch Kerman, Eureka