Editor:

To understand Rob Arkley's sincerity in all things parking lot related one need only consider his position ("Inadvertent Disclosure," July 25).

Arkley sees the loss of city-owned parking lots in order to build more housing might so inconvenience his employees that, rather than subject them to the risk of walking a few blocks, he would instead relocate his businesses out of Eureka, presumably to his now-home state of Louisiana.

I can only imagine how much his employees will thank him for that convenience!

Richard Salzman, Arcata