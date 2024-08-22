Pin It
August 22, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Convenience' 

Editor:

To understand Rob Arkley's sincerity in all things parking lot related one need only consider his position ("Inadvertent Disclosure," July 25).

Arkley sees the loss of city-owned parking lots in order to build more housing might so inconvenience his employees that, rather than subject them to the risk of walking a few blocks, he would instead relocate his businesses out of Eureka, presumably to his now-home state of Louisiana.

I can only imagine how much his employees will thank him for that convenience!

Richard Salzman, Arcata

