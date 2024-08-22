[ { "name": "Top Stories Video Pair", "insertPoint": "7", "component": "17087298", "parentWrapperClass": "fdn-ads-inline-content-block", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" } ]
Editor:
To understand Rob Arkley's sincerity in all things parking lot related one need only consider his position ("Inadvertent Disclosure," July 25).
Arkley sees the loss of city-owned parking lots in order to build more housing might so inconvenience his employees that, rather than subject them to the risk of walking a few blocks, he would instead relocate his businesses out of Eureka, presumably to his now-home state of Louisiana.
I can only imagine how much his employees will thank him for that convenience!
Richard Salzman, Arcata