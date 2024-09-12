Pin It
September 12, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Choose Harris' 

Editor:

This fall we have two major candidates running for president. 

Donald Trump declared he intends to start his presidency being a dictator, but only for one day. The other candidate, Kamala Harris, intends to be our president every day.

Given Trump's nature and the nature of the office, is there really any choice here?

I think not; choose Harris.

Sherman Schapiro, Eureka

