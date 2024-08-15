There are big issues around banning abortions and contraceptives (as in the Republican Project 2025) that are not being fully discussed ("Huffman Talks Project 2025," July 18). How much love can a woman give a child she can't afford or doesn't want? What about growing up as an unwanted child? What about the effects of a big increase in unwanted children on society and on the planet? It only takes one unwanted child who will do anything for attention to make learning more difficult for all the children in a classroom. Overpopulation contributes to a lot of problems worldwide. Rents too high? Too many people want too few places to live. Overpopulation is speeding up climate change: too many cars, too many trees cut down, etc. Even immigration is increased by overpopulation and climate change. Our blocking birth control in the tropics results in too many desperate people not able to raise enough food in extreme heat.

Why is the pro-life movement not pushing adopting unwanted babies, helping struggling mothers or saving other lives? Why so many inconsistencies? What's really happening? The documentary Bad Faith describes the Christian Nationalist Movement using the abortion issue to convince evangelical voters that Democrats are evil, so they need to destroy democracy and take over the government. See badfaithdocumentary.com. (The term bad faith is used to describe not speaking from the truth, it is not necessarily a comment on Christianity.) Are the 1 percent supporting pro-life to increase their own power?

Cat McAdams, Eureka