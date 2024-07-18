Pin It
July 18, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Biden's Hubris' 

Editor:

I find myself disgusted by Biden's hubris that he is insisting on staying in the race, and that we "should move on because I'm not getting out" (Mailbox, July 11) Their camp is blaming what they call "the chattering class" for "keeping it alive." Wrong! You have exposed yourself as a liar who is in severe physical and cognitive decline. The deception! With what's at stake, what a disgrace.

Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Carol Bise, Eureka

