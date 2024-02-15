Editor:

The Sushi Spot's 18-percent added to the bill would likely save me a few percent on the charge ("Sushi Spot's Tipping Point," Feb. 8). I do object to a 10 percent added for to-go orders. If they want to add a couple bucks for containers, I might be OK with that. A flat 10 percent on to go orders might discourage many from considering patronizing the restaurant. I think that aspect of it is bad policy.

John Dillon, Eureka