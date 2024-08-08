Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

August 08, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'An Election Year' 

Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassin's bullet ("The Crises We Face," July 18). Some GOP congressmembers immediately blamed President Biden for provoking the attack. His sin: using the phrase "put Trump in a bullseye" in a phone conversation, a phrase he intended to mean his campaign should focus on Trump.

Most people would interpret this idiom as Biden intended, but the GOP congressmembers wanted to imply Biden and the Democrats had evil intentions. Biden apologized and said he had made a mistake; he hadn't meant to incite violence.

During the Jan. 6 insurrection, protesters shouted, "Hang Mike Pence," while others directed threats at Nancy Pelosi. Clearly their shouts were not idiomatic; they were calls for violence.

Of course the GOP is being disingenuous here. You haven't heard many complaints from them concerning Jan. 6 or the promise candidate Trump has made to "free" the incarcerated "patriots" from that day.

One might ask why the GOP hasn't now sought an assault rifle ban. What greater motivation could there be for the GOP to consider one than having your presidential candidate nearly assassinated by such a weapon?

The answer: The NRA and the Second Amendment carry greater weight than common sense, especially in an election year.

Sherman Schapiro, Eureka

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 8, 2024 vol XXXV issue 32
Eureka Street Art Festival's Last Splash

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation