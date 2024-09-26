Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

September 26, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'A Tyrant' 

Editor:

Free speech is an inalienable human right that is essential for human dignity, and is protected by the First Amendment because our rights disintegrate without free speech.

Censorship is a government tool used to silence critics and to control and manipulate its population. It is a form of political violence. Tyrants use censorship.

The Biden-Harris White House began pressuring media outlets to censor speech they didn't like, starting in their first week in office. They targeted critics of government policy, experts with important information, and ordinary citizens sharing their personal experiences and observations. This censorship harmed countless individuals and society as a whole. Neither Biden nor Harris has apologized or renounced this egregious violation. Trump has been lambasted for his "dictator for a day" quip, but Harris has demonstrated that if elected, she would be a tyrant every day.

Amy Gustin, Ettersburg

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 26, 2024 vol XXXV issue 39
North Country Fair Turns 50

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation