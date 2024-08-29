Editor:

I give tours at Humboldt Botanical Garden to groups of seniors, families, school summer camp, sorority sisters, horticulture and science societies, visitors from around the world, college students, cruise ship tourists and one 100-year-old lady's birthday outing with her family (Calendar, Aug. 22).

I get many warm appreciative comments at the gate as I bid, "Thank you for coming to Humboldt Botanical Garden, please come again," but recently I received the gift of an envelope filled with handmade and written thank you cards from students at a Cutten summer school.

The consideration their teachers gave the students as a lesson in gracious manners is a lifetime lesson from that we could all learn. A personal thank you is a gift from the heart. Several of the children's cards identified a particular plant that they came to know and appreciate. Just like any well-crafted thank you card, the students made their notes personal for themselves and for me, their guide.

Thank you to the Cutten summer school tour leader for sharing your students with us. Inspire, educate, grow.

June Walsh, Eureka