Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

August 15, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'A Full Understanding' 

Editor:

Few people in this country knew that Palestine existed. The narrative has always been about Israel and the need for a homeland. We're a small group, "Shine a Light on Palestine," that wants to share the little-known reality that Palestinians have lived under since 1948. We're planning to show a series of documentaries at the Minor Theatre starting in August. We hope that regardless of where you stand on the history and current crisis for Palestinians, you will join us. Whatever our allegiances are, they should be built on a full understanding that includes the voices of those who have been excluded and continuously misunderstood and vilified in the press ... until now. Confirmed films are When Olive Trees Weep (Aug. 28), Roadmap to Apartheid (Sept. 25) and 1948: Creation & Catastrophe (Oct. 23), while we also play to bring Boycott, Isrealism and The Wanted 18.

Pamela Brown, Arcata

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Related Locations

Speaking of Minor Theatre

Tags: ,

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 15, 2024 vol XXXV issue 33
A Jury of Their Peers

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation