Editor:

Few people in this country knew that Palestine existed. The narrative has always been about Israel and the need for a homeland. We're a small group, "Shine a Light on Palestine," that wants to share the little-known reality that Palestinians have lived under since 1948. We're planning to show a series of documentaries at the Minor Theatre starting in August. We hope that regardless of where you stand on the history and current crisis for Palestinians, you will join us. Whatever our allegiances are, they should be built on a full understanding that includes the voices of those who have been excluded and continuously misunderstood and vilified in the press ... until now. Confirmed films are When Olive Trees Weep (Aug. 28), Roadmap to Apartheid (Sept. 25) and 1948: Creation & Catastrophe (Oct. 23), while we also play to bring Boycott, Isrealism and The Wanted 18.

Pamela Brown, Arcata