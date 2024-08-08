Editor:

The fact that the DA declined to prosecute the majority of cases associated with April's protests at CPH, and hopefully will soon dismiss the rest, shows that the administration's spectacle was a big waste of time and resources ("'Regrettably Deficient,'" Aug. 1). It calls into question if the high cost and violence associated with police presence is something we as a society want to continue supporting. Do the cops even want to do these jobs? Wouldn't y'all rather be doing something else in more comfortable outfits? Imagine if all that money instead went toward mediation services for conflict resolution and harm reduction and safe housing and community support for at-risk youth? That would bring much more peace to our streets than police will ever be able to offer.

As for those who call the police to navigate their conflicts, well, maybe it's time to question that impulse and have some personal accountability. I'd especially like to see that from CPH University President Tom Jackson Jr. It seems like it was his decision to shut down campus and bring in hundreds of armed militants (which is what police are) to harass unarmed civilians who were gathered peacefully and calling for an end to genocide. He and his team intentionally misled the public about the situation on campus and have yet to attempt reconciliation. And now Jackson is going to retreat into a high-paid professor role, having never been a professor before?

Suspicious, but OK. If he wants to stick around and teach in the department of Global Engagement, maybe he can also get involved in some local engagement. So Tom, whatcha gonna do with all that money? And how about those acres you wanted to subdivide and sell for profit in McKinleyville? Maybe it's time for a little land back and a whole lot of reconciliation.

Launa Wyrd, Arcata