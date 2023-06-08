Wind Relents and Boats Get Back on the Water 

It's been a quiet week for offshore anglers along the North Coast. The wind and seas finally relented Wednesday, allowing the Eureka-based fleet of boats to get back on the water. It's been a long time coming as most charter and private boats haven't fished since early last week. And it looks like we have some flat water at least through Friday. By the time Sunday rolls around, it looks like we're back to strong north winds and big seas. If you've been waiting to get offshore, you'll want to take advantage of this weather window.

Weekend marine forecast

Ocean conditions will be much improved beginning Wednesday. Looking towards the weekend, winds will be from the northwest 5 to 10 knots for Friday, with west waves 5 feet at 15 seconds. Saturday's forecast is calling for north winds 5 to 15 knots and north swells 7 feet at seven seconds and west 4 feet at 13 seconds. On Sunday, north winds will begin to increase and predicted to blow 10 to 20 knots. Waves will be from the northwest 10 feet at nine seconds and west 3 feet at 13 seconds. These conditions can and will change by the weekend. For an up-to-date weather forecast, visit weather.gov/eureka or windy.com. You can also call the National Weather Service at (707) 443-7062 or the office on Woodley Island at (707) 443-6484. Upcoming kids fishing events

On Saturday, June 17, kids and their families are invited to a fun filled day of surf perch fishing and activities at the Redwood Creek Day Use Area located off of Highway 101 just south of Orick. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All kids under 16 will not need a fishing license. A license is required for those 17 years old and above. Parents are advised to bring water, lunch/snacks, life vest, chairs and sunscreen. Fishing rods and tackle will be provided for participants if needed. The event is put on by the National Parks Service and the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.

The 47th annual Kid's Fish Lake Fishing Derby is taking place on Saturday, June 17 in Orleans. The derby starts promptly at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. It's open to kids from Pre-K to the 8th grade. Poles and tackle will not be provided and an adult must accompany all children. Hot dogs and lemonade will be provided; adults are encouraged to bring a side dish or salad to share. Hosted by the Orleans Rod and Gun Club and Six Rivers National Forest with sponsors: Coast Central Credit Union, RMI Outdoors, Bassman Dan Custom Rods, California Deer Association, and our awesome river community. For additional information contact Eric Fieberg, Orleans Rod and Gun Club, at 707-951-4453 or LeRoy Cyr, District Fish Biologist, at 530-262-1790.

Pacific halibut quota update

The CDFW has projected 7,249 net pounds of Pacific halibut has been harvested through May 29. In 2023, the Pacific halibut allocation for California is 39,520 pounds. The Pacific halibut fishery opened on May 1 and will run through November 15, or until the quota is reached, whichever is earlier. To view the latest catch projection information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/pacific-halibut#31670772-in-season-tracking

California halibut bag limit reduced

As of June 2, the California halibut bag and total possession limit has been reduced from three to two in California waters north of Point Sur, Monterey County. The minimum size limit is 22 inches total length. The reduced California halibut limit is designed to protect the resource amid increased recreational fishing pressure due to limited fishing opportunities and changes in other ocean fisheries including salmon. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/News/recreational-ocean-in-river-salmon-fisheries-in-california-to-close-for-remainder-of-2023#gsc.tab=0

The Oceans:

Eureka

Howling winds have kept the Eureka fleet tied to the dock since last week. The wind is finally forecast to calm down Wednesday, so expect a crowd moving west through the jaws. Excellent conditions are predicted through Saturday, which will allow boats to make it down to Cape Mendocino for rockfish and make some drifts for halibut as well. The California halibut bite is finally picking up some steam. A few are being caught daily from the Coast Guard Station up to Arcata Bay. Reportedly, there isn't any real concentrations of bait fish yet.

Trinidad

"Weather has been up and down, but fishing is rock solid," said Tony Sepulveda of Shellback Sport Fishing. "We were off the water Sunday and Monday for big seas, but the rest of the week saw great action. Pacific halibut has been really consistent with limits every day we tried this week. Bites seemed to come a little faster on the days I ran 13 miles southwest and fished with the Eureka fleet. But the grade was much better on the days I fished just a few miles out front. And had limits either way so feeling like unless something changes, I'll be sticking close to home. Most of the fish we kept ran 15 to 50 pounds. The local reef is kicking out limits of jumbo blacks and a few lingcod. Remote waters run is giving up limits of mixed rockfish species and limits of lingcod to more than 30 pounds."

Shelter Cove

Jake Mitchell, of Sea Hawk Sport Fishing had been off the water due to weather since early last week. He was finally able to get back out Tuesday and reported quick limits of rockfish in 300 feet of water off Bear Harbor. The lingcod bite was slower and he managed to entice just a few. The rest of the morning was spent at the Hat drifting for halibut.

Crescent City

Quite a few Pacific halibut are being caught by the guys who know what they're doing reports Britt Carson, of Crescent City's Englund Marine. He said, "The majority of halibut being caught have come from just south of the South Reef in 235 to 280 feet of water with boats anchoring having the best success. Herring has been the top bait. The rockfish action is excellent, with limits coming easily at both reefs. There are quite a few lingcod around as well. A few California halibut have been caught, but they haven't shown up in big numbers yet."

Brookings

"Rough weather has limited success out of Brookings for lingcod and halibut, but limits of rockfish were still coming in last week and over the weekend, despite extreme winds," said Andy Martin of Brookings Fishing Charters. "Calm weather is expected the rest of this week, allowing anglers to get back to the halibut grounds and the Point St. George Reef Lighthouse. The halibut limit increases to two per day on June 12. Ocean salmon fishing for hatchery coho opens June 17. ODFW will hold a meeting next week to discuss a possible "bubble season" in the ocean off the mouth of the Chetco River in October for fall king salmon."

Lower Rogue

According to Martin, spring salmon fishing has slowed on the lower Rogue after the best season in years. He said, "A few springers are still trickling through, but the run is past its peak. Wild kings may now be kept on the Rogue. Expect a few early fall fish to show in the bay later this month, especially after hotter temperatures inland force them to hold up in the estuary. High flows and cooler water temperatures are allowing salmon to continue to blast upstream. That is good news for anglers in the Medford and Shady Cove areas, where springer season is off to a great start on the Upper Rogue. Drift boaters are getting into kings back-bouncing roe and running MagLip plugs with sardine wraps. Drift boat fishing for springers will continue into July."

Send in your fish photos

Land a big lingcod or halibut lately? Or maybe your friend or relative has reeled in their first perch. Email your fishing photo to kenny@fishingthenorthcoast.com and I'll run them with the "Fishing the North Coast" weekly column. Just include the name of the angler in the photo, where and when it was taken and any other details you'd like to share.

Kenny Priest (he/him) operates Fishing the North Coast, a fishing guide service out of Humboldt specializing in salmon and steelhead. Find it on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and fishingthenorthcoast.com. For up-to-date fishing reports and North Coast river information, email kenny@fishingthenorthcoast.com