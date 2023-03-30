Welcome to the Wedding Guide 2023 

PLANNING A WEDDING GETS COMPLICATED FAST. The details can grow to a tangle of arrangements and before you know it, you're overwhelmed. Deep breaths. In this issue of the Wedding Guide, we're keeping it simple. Flip through and you'll find plenty of inspiration for celebrating in the moment instead of sweating the small stuff.

We'll take you to a pair of beautiful local venues with classic Humboldt backdrops for your celebration. Go farm-to-wedding at the River Orchard at Luna Farm, where your guests can take in the landscape and its fruits in a gorgeous seasonal meal. Or go with a quintessential seaside locale at the Moonstone Beach House, with its indoor space, outdoor deck and panoramic views. And if you're dreaming of hosting them with a glamping setup but daunted by the details, we'll introduce you to Oasis Tent Rentals — a local outfit that has all the luxe furniture and creature comforts to make your escape anything but roughing it.

We've got simple pleasures for your guests, too. Like warm, fresh Love Mini Donuts bobbing and browning on site so your friends and family can belly up to a bar of sweet toppings. Nobody is forgetting that wedding anytime soon.

And if music be the food of love, the Blueberry Hill Boogie Band is the comfort dessert the crowd is craving. Not only do they have the range to keep everyone from your hipster cousin to your great aunt dancing, they take requests via a handmade, analog "jukebox." It's pretty sweet.

As always, you can find talented photographers and inspiration aplenty in our local photography showcase. And tracking down everything else you could need for your event is as simple as running a finger down our list of advertiser resources in the back.

Don't let the planning distract you from enjoying the moment. Savor the sweetness.

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill