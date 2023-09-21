Welcome to NCJ Burger Week! 

Join us as we revel in our annual celebration of the hamburger. This year, 31 restaurants from Trinidad to Shelter Cove are participating in the revelry — topping patties with everything from peanut butter to pastrami to kimchi to waffles — to offer up mind-boggling creations.

So many burgers, so little time. Is it humanly possible to try them all? We super believe in you.

NCJ Burger Week Pro Tips

See all the burgers here at ncjburgerweek.com



Sometimes restaurants run out of burgers. #NCJBurgerWeek is going to be bigger and meatier than last year! That also means more fellow diners showing up and, because kitchens aren't staffed with genies and supplies are not infinite, a given restaurant could run out of its #NCJBurgerWeek burger toward the end of a shift. If that happens, know that we feel your pain and it's going to be OK. There's always a tomorrow when you can come back and order the burger we all want you to have. Don't let your hangry self get the better of you and remember that making and serving burgers is a noble calling. Be kind to those doing this important work.

Yes, you may have to wait. As mentioned above, folks are excited for #NCJBurgerWeek. Word about last year has spread and your favorite participating spot may go from sleepy to packed. Don't be surprised if you have to wait a little. Treat yourself to a beverage. Revel in the anticipation. And when your burger shows up in all its juicy glory, post about it on social media using #NCJBurgerWeek.

Not tipping makes you that customer. Don't be that customer. We all get caught up in the excitement of #NCJBurgerWeek. But don't lose your manners and remember the folks cooking and serving are handling more orders and delivering a gourmet burger during the frenzy that is #NCJBurgerWeek. Tip at least 20 percent and walk out with your head held high, making your parents and the NCJ team proud. Your patty purveyors will remember it when you come back.

You should get some fries and a drink, too. You're not required to buy anything else but can you really say you've had the full experience without some kind of fried side and a beverage? This is the perfect time to try out the fries, onion rings and other goodies our restaurant pals are dishing out while showing a little love to local businesses. Is there craft beer on the menu? Milkshakes? Go big or go home, burger fans.

You can keep up with the madness on Facebook and Instagram. #NCJBurgerWeek is on Facebook and Instagram. Follow us and get up-to-date info on everything #NCJBurgerWeek while you peruse the foodporn. And don't be shy — join the fun and share your own burger photos using #NCJBurgerWeek.