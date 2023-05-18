Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

May 18, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Untitled, for my first unrequited love 

By

The place of my birth
is reaching out to me
like Janus,
with its tentacles,
sea-salty and
inebriated.

We remember the ocean as children:
watching the water flow in and out,
the glistening anemones and the sand dollars,
the sea urchins,
the fresh air
and our mothers in their dresses.
I gave the first boy that I ever loved
a plastic trowel and bucket
on the dunes
and he gave me a book called Thumbelina.
We were both five.

I remember Thumbelina even now:
how she knitted lace for her parents
with her tiny fingers,
her arranged marriage to the mole,
the sparrow that set her free;

Trending

and then, back to the long, seasonal exodus
that queues while the lilies of the Valley
turn and show themselves;
the heat,
the noise,
the excess of the city,
as the fickle surf creeps up again,
to wash,
to christen,
to choke,
and then to bathe its long fingers,
like the poem.

Katy Hartridge

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Katy Hartridge

Latest in Poetry

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 18, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 20
Drag for the Next Generation

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation