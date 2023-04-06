Editor:

Thanks to Louisa Rogers for writing, and the NCJ for printing, her letter about the needlessly murdered Eureka tree (Mailbox, March 30).

And a word of caution to those who embrace wildlife, both plant and animal: beware of the Arcata Marsh, where saws and a masticator have recently been employed to unnecessarily butcher trees and bushes, destroying not only the vegetation, but also the habitats of birds and animals, which had been made to feel safe in this "wildlife sanctuary."

Doug Ingold, Arcata