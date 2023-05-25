Trinidad Art Nights features Barking Dogma at Saunders Plaza East, with a variety of art exhibits and music throughout town; activities include food/wine tastings and face painting. In Trinidad Town Hall, make paper birds with Deborah Kalish or listen to the Ponies of Harmony with James Zeller and Katie Belknap. At 5 p.m. at Trinidad Eatery, oyster farmer Sebastian of Humboldt Bay Oyster Co. will be shucking oysters and slinging wash under the Blue Tent, with beer vendor TBA. Trinidad Art Nights is hosted by Westhaven Center for the Arts.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Genise Smith, digital art. Susan Mayclin Stephenson and Jeff Stanley, prints, note cards and books.

SAUNDERS PLAZA EAST 355 Main St. Music by Barking Dogma. Face Painting byJade Bamboo.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Jimmy Callian, photography.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. "Looking to Tradition & to the Modern: Ceremonial Dresses & Adornment" and "Trinidad or Bust! Vacationing in Trinidad 1914-1950," recently installed Trinidad Museum exhibits. Music by Christopher Volas.

BEACHCOMBER CAFE 363 Trinity St. Small bites, drinks. First Art Night for new owners. Artwork by Redeye Laboratories. Music by the Trinidad School Steel Pan Band.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB ROOM 409 Trinity St. Event information station.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Crafts for kids ages 1-100 w/Deborah Kalish. For May, make paper birds/crows. Vendors: Ali Smith, Same Sunset Design, Katalina Prince and more TBA. Music by James Zeller and Katie Belknap as the Ponies Of Harmony.

TRINIDAD ART CENTER 426 Trinity St. "Community Healing and Local Artisans" exhibit. Music by Penny Gunn.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Artists reception: refreshments, wine and featured work by ceramicist Elaine Y. Shore and mosaic artist Jennifer Pierce. A wine pour benefits Trinidad Coastal Land Trust.

TRINIDAD EATERY 607 Parker Road. Oyster farmer Sebastian of Humboldt Bay Oyster Co. shucks oysters under the Blue Tent at 5 p.m. Beer vendor TBA. Artist of the Month: Jeffrey Schwartz, photography.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Jimmy Callen, photography.