Trinidad Art Night 

Find a variety of art exhibits and music throughout town, including food and wine tastings, crafts and face-painting, with Fire Dancing at the end of the evening. Hosted by Westhaven Center for the Arts.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Jeff Stanley, acrylic paintings. Susan Mayclin Stephenson and Jeff Stanley, prints, notecards and books.

SAUNDERS PLAZA 355 Main St. Music by Blue Rhythm Revue. Face painting by Jade Bamboo.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Deborah Kallish, paintings. Create paper flowers outside Headies with Deborah Kallish.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. Ceremonial dresses are back in the Native American Room after having wear at summer ceremonies. Native Plant Garden is open. Music by Howdy Emerson.

BEACHCOMBER CAFE 363 Trinity St. Sean Griggs, surf artwork; music by Canary and the Vamp; small bites and a happy hour.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB ROOM 409 Trinity St. Event information station. Matt Dodge demonstrates his art technique.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Matt Dodge, paintings. Music by Willie Nightstar, experimental.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Patty Demant, botanical dye art; Drew Forsell, jewelry; wine pour benefits Trinidad Coastal Land Trust.

TRINIDAD BAY EATERY & GALLERY 607 Parker St. "Art by Toad," Jessica "Toad" Aldeghi, acrylic paint and fine markers; music by Bruce Taylor; Northstory Wines, Wrangletown Cellars and local oyster bar from 5 to 8 p.m.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Andrew Daniels, oil paintings. Wine tasting: Moonstone Crossing wines.