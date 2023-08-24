Trinidad Art Night 

Featuring Wild Otis rocking at Saunders Plaza East, The Pronouns at Trinidad Town Hall for lively rock favorites and Dementious & Contentious (Matt Brody and John Lee) at Trinidad Art Center. Find a variety of art exhibits and music throughout town; activities include oyster bar/food and wine tastings, skate park and face painting.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Matt Brody, acrylic paintings; Susan Mayclin Stephenson and Jeff Stanley, prints, note cards and books.

SAUNDERS PLAZA 355 Main St. Music by Wild Otis. Face Painting by Jade Bamboo.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. "Art in my Work Boots," Reuben Mayes, abstract expressionism.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. Five rooms of new and permanent exhibits; native plant garden; music by Howdy Emerson.

TRINIDAD LIBRARY. Crafts for children of all ages by Deborah Kallish from 6 to 8 p.m.

BEACHCOMBER CAFE 363 Trinity St. Featuring local foods, drink, art and music TBA.

TRINIDAD SCHOOL PARKING LOT 300 Trinity St. Skate park ramps.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB ROOM 409 Trinity St. EVENT INFORMATION STATION. Trinidad Civic Club Pop-Up Sale in the civic club room noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Sales benefit the Memorial Lighthouse Project.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Antoinette Magyar, paintings; music by The Pronouns; wine and snacks available.

TRINIDAD ART CENTER 426 Trinity St. Community Healing and Local Artisans exhibit; music by Dementious & Contentious from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; continuous short film showing of 8-year old Matt Brody as "Superman."

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Patricia Sundgren Smith, mixed media drawings; Loryn White, ceramics; wine pour benefiting Friends of the Dunes; music by J.D. Jeffries.

TRINIDAD BAY EATERY 607 Parker St. Custom Art Collection, Tessa Yinger and Mir de Silva; Oyster Bar with three seasonal washes and locally grown oysters from Northbay Shellfish at 5 p.m.; music TBA.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Andrew Daniel, oil paintings. Wine tastings and snacks.