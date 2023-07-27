Trinidad Art Night 

Featuring the duo Flynn Martin performing familiar favorites at Saunders Plaza East, and a variety of art exhibits and music throughout town. Activities include food/wine tastings, skate park and face painting. In Trinidad Town Hall, enjoy paintings by Toni Magyar and listen to eclectic music by Willie Nightstar on synth-violin, beat-box, loopers, guitar, violin and cornet.

Early starts include Civic Club Pop-Up Shop and Art sale (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and a local oyster bar at Trinidad Eatery at 5 p.m. Hosted by Westhaven Center for the Arts. Fire spinning starts at 9 p.m. at Saunders Park.

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Genise Smith, digital art; Susan Mayclin Stephenson and Jeff Stanley, prints, note cards and books.

SAUNDERS PLAZA 355 Main St. Music by Flynn Martin. Face painting by Jade Bamboo.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. "Art in my Work Boots," Reuben Mayes, abstract expressionism.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. Sculpture, painting, traditional arts and regalia by Karuk artist and ceremonial singer Brian D. Tripp (1945-2022); ceremonial dresses by Shoshoni Gensaw-Hostler Wilda Lindgren Gallaci's 1939 Camp Fire Girl dress; memorabilia and photographs of the 150-year-old Holy Trinity Church. "Trinidad or Bust! Vacationing in Trinidad 1914-1950," photography.

TRINIDAD LIBRARY 380 Janis Ct. Crafts for children of all ages by Deborah Kalish 6 to 8 p.m.

SIMMONS GALLERY/TRINIDAD COASTAL LAND TRUST 380 Janis Court. Art by Ned Simmons. Light refreshments served.

BEACHCOMBER CAFE 363 Trinity St. Featuring local foods, drink, art and music TBA.

TRINIDAD SCHOOL PARKING LOT 300 Trinity St. Skate park ramps.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB ROOM/ TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Event information center. Trinidad Civic Club Pop-Up Sale. Antoinette Magyar, paintings; "Music, Art and a Treasures and Trinkets Sale" from the Trinidad Civic Club collection. Music by Willie Nightstar.

TRINIDAD ART CENTER 426 Trinity St. Community Healing and Local Artisans exhibit. Music by Dementious & Contentious.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Amanita Mollier, silk painting; Susan Kohl, jewelry; Colleen Clifford, stained glass; reception from 6 to 9 p.m.; wine pour benefitting Sequoia Park Zoo.

TRINIDAD BAY EATERY 607 Parker St. Local Oyster Bar at 5 p.m.; Zak Shea, reclaimed art; music by Bruce Taylor.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. TBA.