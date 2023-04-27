Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

April 27, 2023 Art Walks + Festivals » Trinidad Art Nights

Trinidad Art Night 

Saturday, April 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge Photography by Alan Liles at Trinidad Art Gallery.

Courtesy of the artist

Photography by Alan Liles at Trinidad Art Gallery.

click to flip through (2) COURTESY OF THE ARTIST - Music by Willie Nightstar at Trinidad Town Hall.
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Music by Willie Nightstar at Trinidad Town Hall.
 

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Antoinette "Toni" Magyar, acrylic on canvas; prints, note cards. Susan Mayclin Stephenson and Jeff Stanley, books.

SAUNDERS PLAZA EAST 355 Main St. Music by Band o' Loko. Face painting by Jade Bamboo.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Ceran Walker, mixed media abstract.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. "Trinidad or Bust: Vacationing in Trinidad 1914-1950," in the Photography Room. "Looking to Tradition and to the Modern: Ceremonial Dresses & Adornment," in the Native American Room.

TRINIDAD SCHOOL PARKING LOT 300 Trinity St. Skate park.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB 409 Trinity St. Event information station. Trinidad Civic Club Pop-Up Shop with clothes, jewelry and other treasures from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trending

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Memorial Lighthouse Benefit Art Show featuring original art, prints, photography, crucifix and religious art from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crafts for kids with Deborah Kalish (making worry dolls) from 6 to 9 p.m. Music by Willie Nightstar from 6 to 9 p.m.

TRINIDAD ART CENTER 426 Trinity St. "Community Healing and Local Artisans," exhibit. Music by Penny Gunn.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Kurt Hellmich, woodwork; Alan Liles, photography; wine pour benefits Westhaven Center for the Arts; music by Howdy Emerson.

TRINIDAD EATERY 607 Parker Road. Crazy River Ranch & Cider Co. tasting under the blue tent at 5 p.m. Live art by ceramicist Nancy Pippen.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Jimmy Callen, photography.

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Tags:

More Trinidad Art Nights »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 27, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 17
Where There’s Smoke

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation