Trinidad Art Night 

THE LIGHTHOUSE GRILL 355 Main St. Antoinette "Toni" Magyar, acrylic on canvas; prints, note cards. Susan Mayclin Stephenson and Jeff Stanley, books.

SAUNDERS PLAZA EAST 355 Main St. Music by Band o' Loko. Face painting by Jade Bamboo.

HEADIES PIZZA AND POUR 359 Main St. Ceran Walker, mixed media abstract.

TRINIDAD MUSEUM 400 Janis Court. "Trinidad or Bust: Vacationing in Trinidad 1914-1950," in the Photography Room. "Looking to Tradition and to the Modern: Ceremonial Dresses & Adornment," in the Native American Room.

TRINIDAD SCHOOL PARKING LOT 300 Trinity St. Skate park.

TRINIDAD CIVIC CLUB 409 Trinity St. Event information station. Trinidad Civic Club Pop-Up Shop with clothes, jewelry and other treasures from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TRINIDAD TOWN HALL 409 Trinity St. Memorial Lighthouse Benefit Art Show featuring original art, prints, photography, crucifix and religious art from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crafts for kids with Deborah Kalish (making worry dolls) from 6 to 9 p.m. Music by Willie Nightstar from 6 to 9 p.m.

TRINIDAD ART CENTER 426 Trinity St. "Community Healing and Local Artisans," exhibit. Music by Penny Gunn.

TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Kurt Hellmich, woodwork; Alan Liles, photography; wine pour benefits Westhaven Center for the Arts; music by Howdy Emerson.

TRINIDAD EATERY 607 Parker Road. Crazy River Ranch & Cider Co. tasting under the blue tent at 5 p.m. Live art by ceramicist Nancy Pippen.

MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Jimmy Callen, photography.