The Weeds I Can't Reach 

There's a big Black fly in my house. It passes behind me, In front of me, Beside me, careening wildly, Never seeming to settle Where I could get a good shot at it. It annoys me, Perplexes me, Would seem to be taunting me If there was room in that microscopic brain For such intent. It's as if Gun violence, Climate change, Forest fires, Earthquakes, Volcanoes, Songbird blights, Supply chain issues, And staffing shortages Aren't enough, there needs to be more Immediate distress. There seems to be little I can do about it, Like the forest of weeds growing in the second storey gutter, Out of reach. But, Maybe I can reach Just this one. I'll try.

Jim Buschmann