June 01, 2023 Life + Outdoors » Get Out

The Road to Glory 

By
click to enlarge Dr Teeths and Electric May Ham cruise down Ferndale’s Main Street.

Photo by Mark McKenna

Dr Teeths and Electric May Ham cruise down Ferndale’s Main Street.

For the 55th time, the wild and wooly wheels of the Kinetic Grand Championship rolled through the Arcata Plaza, down the sandy dunes at Dead Man's Drop, into Humboldt Bay (and hopefully back to shore) and southward on the long trek to Ferndale. After three days of escalating challenges, roadside repairs and grueling pedaling, Trashlantis crossed the Main Street finish line to become this year's Grand Champion.

Theirs was not the only glory won, with the first-place awards for Engineering and Art going to Team Goddess and Glorious Gaggle, respectively. Sparky the Kinetic Foster Dog made the trip in nine hours and 24 minutes to win first place for Speed. And it seems only fitting the first-place award for Pageantry went to The Knights Who Say Bee.

Even the unlucky can gather glory, as in the case of the Golden Flipper Award for taking a spill in the sand, which went to Rat Rod. The seafaring version, the Golden Flippish, went, fittingly enough, to Grateful Squid. Throughout the colorful chaos, photographers Ollie Hancock and Mark McKenna were there to capture the highlights.

Slideshow Kinetic 2023 Kick-off
Kinetic 2023 Kick-off
Kinetic 2023 Kick-off
By Ollie Hancock
Slideshow Kinetic 2023 Day 2
Kinetic 2023 Day 2
Kinetic 2023 Day 2
By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Slideshow Kinetic 2023 Day 3
Kinetic 2023 Day 3
Kinetic 2023 Day 3
By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

