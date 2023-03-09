Pin It
March 09, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

The Ornithologist 

By

Fed by a series of winter storms,
the local park's seasonal pond
has made its annual reappearance
and now dozens of ducks, alerted by
their innate pond-recognition software,
have descended to take up residence.

I pause on my daily walk to observe
them going about their ducky business,
gliding and head-dunking and quacking
in entertainingly Disneyesque fashion.

"Not enough meat on them yet!" shouts
a neighbor as he cycles past, and we
exchange the brief back-and-forth that
can help a community cohere, no matter
the outcome of the last election, but as
he disappears uphill, I drift back into
my solitary avian-regarding reverie.

I can scarcely tell a seagull from a swan,
so I certainly have no idea whether
sudden outbursts of wing-flap squalling
and outrage are triggered by disagreements
over food, habitat, or marital infidelity,
but I'm perfectly happy to watch the show.

In a few weeks, if past years are any guide,
there will be fluffy flotillas of cartoon-cute
ducklings frantically trying to follow their
imperious mothers, and I will be a pondside
onlooker, oddly but unquestionably soothed
by the scene, at least momentarily able to
accept what is, without having to ask why.

Iain Macdonald

About The Author

Iain Macdonald

In Print This Week: Mar 9, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 10
