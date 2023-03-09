The Ornithologist 

Fed by a series of winter storms, the local park's seasonal pond has made its annual reappearance and now dozens of ducks, alerted by their innate pond-recognition software, have descended to take up residence.

I pause on my daily walk to observe them going about their ducky business, gliding and head-dunking and quacking in entertainingly Disneyesque fashion.

"Not enough meat on them yet!" shouts a neighbor as he cycles past, and we exchange the brief back-and-forth that can help a community cohere, no matter the outcome of the last election, but as he disappears uphill, I drift back into my solitary avian-regarding reverie.

I can scarcely tell a seagull from a swan, so I certainly have no idea whether sudden outbursts of wing-flap squalling and outrage are triggered by disagreements over food, habitat, or marital infidelity, but I'm perfectly happy to watch the show.

In a few weeks, if past years are any guide, there will be fluffy flotillas of cartoon-cute ducklings frantically trying to follow their imperious mothers, and I will be a pondside onlooker, oddly but unquestionably soothed by the scene, at least momentarily able to accept what is, without having to ask why.

Iain Macdonald