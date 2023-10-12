Pin It
October 12, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'The Much-Improved View' 

Editor:

Just want to say how much I appreciate and am enjoying the much-improved view of our beautiful Humboldt Bay along the U.S. Highway 101 corridor between Arcata and Eureka now that those hideous eucalyptus trees have been removed (Mailbox, Sept. 28). Could still do without the billboards but maybe a winter storm or some hooligans with chainsaws can take care of them. On the other hand, they've been there a long time and I'm sure there's some that would consider them iconic.

Michael H. Morris, Eureka

Comments

Oct 12, 2023
‘In the Interest of Justice’

