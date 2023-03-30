The Many Rites of Spring 

The birth of the modern world, the fresh and terrible 20th century, is a tough date to pin down, but an argument can be made, culturally at least, that the natal fluids ran red and voluminous in Paris on May 29, 1913, when Igor Stravinsky's Rite of Spring debuted to an audience that was so scandalized in reaction to the dissonant music married to the choreography of Ballets Russes star (and future institutional patient) Vaslav Nijinsky, that there was (depending on whose accounts you read) fighting and rioting in the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. Perhaps appropriately for a piece centered around a freshly imagined Russian pagan celebration of spring, something old had been churned up and disposed of to service the birth of something new. And while many of us humans seek stability, nature abhors stasis as much as it does a vacuum, and when new growth shifts its spears out of the landscape, people take note. The American dream has been in an irreconcilable contradiction for as long as I've been alive, with the fat, dull comfort of the suburbs conflicting with an obsession for expansion, conquest and "free" land that fueled the bloody birth of this nation. I can't help but think Stravinsky, born a century before me, would make some serious art out of the whiplash between our national myth and our brutal reality. I have, for my own tiny part, tried to do something like that when I discuss art and culture in the context of our current age. And there's something exciting and transgressive about destroying the nostalgia factory of our national myth machine and replacing it with a vision of dissonant violence that is more in keeping with the reality of our nature. Stravinsky did it with a revolutionary revision of his people's story, perhaps someone out there will do it with the glorious propaganda of our people. Don't look at me, though. Beyond an inborn laziness married to the general penury of my circumstances, I'm also too busy these days listening to the rain, watching the wind tear apart the fresh petals of the season, and imagining another time and place. Here's to new growth and a fresh week. Viva.

Thursday

It's the penultimate night of March and, given the wet and windy spectacle of this month, a good night for dark music. If you share that sentiment, head over to North of Fourth at 8 p.m., where for $10 you can enjoy a show curated by DJs DastBunny and Zero One, and starring Sacramento's darkwave band Venetian Veil. Arcata's Echo Death provides support.

Friday

It's local fella "Redwood" Larry Goldberg's 70th birthday and, in celebration, there will be a benefit concert at Humbrews tonight at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Dead tribute band Miracle Show and Beatles cover band Savoy Truffle. It's a $20 suggested donation, which will go to the World Central Kitchen and its efforts in helping out the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, as well as those affected by the war in Ukraine. An hour and a half later at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, there is a classic club jam called a No Scrubs Party, which I can only assume is a reference to the TLC song. For $10, you can check out some DJs spinning tunes for some dancers. The former includes Pressure, D'Vinity and Statik, while the latter's ranks have Bella Rose, Rachel Noel and more.

Saturday, April Fool's Day

Well, it's the first of the month, and not just any month either, but April, which T.S. Eliot called the cruelest one. Probably because it starts right off the gate with treachery. I learned this the hard way a few years ago, when I passed on some faulty information, likely supplied by a mischievous ne'er do well, about Neil Young performing a free concert at the Arcata Plaza, thereby wasting a bunch of people's time and making strangers mad, two activities that I assure you I have no interest in doing, dear reader. [Editor's note: Collin was absolutely the ne'er do well.] Anyway, there is a real and splendid show tonight at the Miniplex at 9 p.m., where brand new DJ duo Hispanic! At The Disco presents an "April Foos" show. Expect OG lowrider jams, cumbia, reggaeton, as well as delicious food on sale by the good people running the Las Giles taco truck on site. A $5-$10 suggested fee at the door and, while no one will be turned away from lack of funds, there will be a sock check at the door. If I fail to pass that test, you can find me at the free Don Henley gig at Pierson Park.

Sunday

Joe Pug (great name, eh?), is a singer-songwriter and wordsmith from Chi-Town whose 15-year touring career has seen him share the stage with the likes of Sturgill Simpson and Steve Earle. Tonight at 8 p.m. you can catch his strumming, singing and blowing (he plays a mean harmonica) at Humbrews. If you like folk-related music with something to say, this is a can't miss ($25).

Monday

Another Monday night, another installment of Metal Mondays over at Savage Henry Comedy Club. Tonight's offering is full of talent, including Greybush, Racket, Sadistic Hallucinations, and Malicious Algorithm at 7p.m. ($10). Those last two sound like something that would happen in the Meta-verse, am I right folks? The Meta-verse ... I'll be here all week, tip your servers.

Tuesday

Here's an unusual (for the Setlist) but nonetheless compelling event. Suspense author Eric Wilson has penned an autobiography with his siblings (one of whom, Heidi, lives in Eureka), about their experiences as children of a fallen pastor and living abroad as Christian missionaries. The forthcoming work is called American Leftovers, and Wilson will be signing copies of it today at Eureka Books starting at 11 a.m.

Wednesday

Siren's Song Tavern is throwing its hat in the ring regarding local stand-up comedy, hosting a Wicked Wednesdays open mic at 8 p.m. tonight. The event is free, so two things to bear in mind: You get what you pay for, and nothing except your own nerves is stopping you from telling a few zingers and fishing for yuks.

Collin Yeo (he/him) is a dumb and indolent beast, surrounded by the bright and sensible masters of the managerial class. He needs a dry hay paddock, blinders, calm instruction and sweet oats. He lives in Arcata.