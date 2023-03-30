The Moonstone Beach House



122 Moonstone Beach Road, Trinidad 95570

(707) 616-7102

stacie@moonstone-beach.com

moonstone-beach.com

On Facebook and Instagram

@moonstonebeach_trinidad



WINDING RIVERS, sparkling beaches, rolling pastures, enchanting forests — we seem to have it all here on the North Coast. Only a place like Humboldt County can offer wedding venues that celebrate the region and its community in such distinctly beautiful locales. And we're topping the already long list of fairytale wedding locations with two new venues: The River Orchard at Luna Farm and the Moonstone Beach House.

click to enlarge Photos by Moonstone Images

Most Humboldt County residents have spent at least one afternoon on Moonstone Beach, where a vast stretch of sand blends seamlessly into the pearly, glistening horizon. Nowhere has a more intimate view of this scene than the Moonstone Beach House. Nestled along the cliffside a few steps away from the beach, this event venue offers a spectacular vista, and everything else needed for a dream wedding.

Owners Stacie and Matthew Marshall purchased the Beach House in October of 2022. Stacie, who has years of event planning under her belt, and her husband Matthew, who grew up in Humboldt County, saw the need for an event venue like this. "We wanted to create a space for visitors and the community to [experience] this magical place," says Stacie. When the Beach House went on the market, they knew it was the right choice. The Beach House, a familiar sight for locals, originally became an event venue in the early 1960s under the ownership of Sam Merryman. He, his family and the community were an active part of the events hosted there for years. Now, Stacie and Matthew hope to keep that same spirit intact as they breathe new life into the space. "We live within walking distance, and just up the street are a photographer, a winemaker and a florist. ... We want to keep this place alive for visitors and our community to enjoy," says Stacie.

click to enlarge Photos by Moonstone Images

The Moonstone Beach House takes a customizable approach to event hosting, while still offering necessary support for an event to run smoothly. "We are introducing this as a fully stocked DIY event venue. We have all the necessary supplies, so couples can focus on styling the event, and planning their flowers, entertainment and food," says Stacie. Included in the rental are linens, glassware, bar supplies, silverware, ceremony chairs and an arch for a beach ceremony. The Beach House offers a two-day rental, so couples and their coordinators can get in the space for rehearsal and set up before the big day. Parking at the Beach House and at Moonstone Grill can also be reserved for ease of access. Stacie and her crew will even help set up and break down the event, so couples don't have to worry about dirty dishes or soiled linens after the celebration is over.

click to enlarge Photos by Moonstone Images

Stacie is happy to provide vendor recommendations and seating templates, but notes, "I really like keeping it open for guests to have the kind of food and drinks they want, especially because weddings are so personal."

The Moonstone Beach House takes full advantage of the surrounding beauty. The windowed indoor space offers shelter without obscuring the oceanfront view. It includes a redwood slab bar and sink, dining tables and chairs, cocktail tables, two restrooms and a full kitchen. An adjoining deck, barbecue area and covered wraparound porch provide ample space to enjoy the sea breeze.

"It's a private, magical extension of the beach. You really feel like you are a VIP," says Stacie. Looking out onto the gauzy seashore from the cozy, softly lit interior of the Moonstone Beach House, it's hard to disagree.

The River Orchard at Luna Farms



3345 Dyerville Loop Road, Redcrest 95569

(707) 601-2525

Info.theriverorchard@gmail.com

theriverorchard.com

On Facebook and Instagram @the.riverorchard

click to enlarge Photo by Sierra Farquhar, Courtesy of the River Orchard Set against a backdrop of old growth redwoods along the banks of the Eel River on 26-acre Luna Farm in Redcrest, The River Orchard offers a serene locale that celebrates nature and the bounty of the land. Just a seven-minute drive off U.S. Highway 101 through Founders Grove, the River Orchard offers a farm-to-table wedding experience unlike any other. Set against a backdrop of old growth redwoods along the banks of the Eel River on 26-acre Luna Farm in Redcrest, The River Orchard offers a serene locale that celebrates nature and the bounty of the land. Just a seven-minute drive off U.S. Highway 101 through Founders Grove, the River Orchard offers a farm-to-table wedding experience unlike any other. Chef-owner Natalia Boyce is a Humboldt County native with more than a decade of professional cooking experience. After years of working in esteemed kitchens, catering dozens of events and hosting successful pop-up restaurants, Boyce, ready to try something new, partnered with Fred and Amy Diekmeyer, the owners of the organic vegetable farm Luna Farm. "I wanted to create a space where family and friends can gather for a special event in our beautiful nook of the world," Boyce says. click to enlarge Photo by Sierra Farquhar, Courtesy of the River Orchard Boyce's vision for the River Orchard is shaped by values of the surrounding community. "Growing up here in Humboldt, fresh, sustainable food and seasonal eating have always been important," she says. These are the principles that guide the farm-to-table experience at the River Orchard. "It made sense to do weddings. I have catered so many and my friends [Fred and Amy] have a gorgeous space. I wanted to make sustainability a cornerstone of the venue, and I had this vision that I would work very intimately with couples and customize their menu with them." Couples interested in the venue can request a tour. Once they've determined it's the right fit and booked their dates, they'll consult with Boyce on the menu and work with event manager Iyshwerya Seber to plan the rest. The River Orchard, nestled in a sunny, fertile valley surrounded by fruit trees and forests beyond, boasts picnic-style redwood slab tables and seating for up to 200 guests under a rustic redwood pergola. Silverware, glassware, flatware and linens are also included in the rental, so couples can focus on details like decorations and entertainment. click to enlarge Photo by Sierra Farquhar, Courtesy of the River Orchard The River Orchard celebrates the bounty of the region and showcases what makes Humboldt County special, creating a magical, memorable experience for couples and guests alike. Last season marked the venue's soft opening, hosting 10 lovely events. "It's very exciting," says Boyce, "There's really nothing else like it."

