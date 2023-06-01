Editor:

Drag as stated in the article (May 18) has been around a long time. What goes on at drag shows today is reported in the media. Reporter Jennifer Fumiko Cahill states Bugs Bunny was her first exposure. The all-ages show at CR had cartoon characters Monsters, Inc., Pumba, Timon. These anthropomorphism characters as cartoons, are comedic. Morphed into human form (by gay performers) as drag queens, and published in NCJ (and elsewhere), the cartoon illusions become muddled. Children see their cartoons coming to life, yet their confused sub-conscious is registering the full message given forth by the performances.

The gay movement manipulates media to extend their reach. In 1985, Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen published their blueprint to persuade straight America to accept homosexuality. They suggested gay people "muddy the moral waters." They said, "At a later stage of the media campaign for gay rights – long after other gay ads have become commonplace – it will be time to get tough with remaining opponents. To be blunt, they must be vilified."

In 1987, Steve Warren, a spokesperson for the gay group ACT UP, wrote an article for The Advocate, a gay magazine. "We have captured the liberal establishment and the press. We have already beaten you on a number of battlefields. And we have the spirit of the age on our side. You have neither the faith nor the strength to fight us, so you might as well surrender now."

With the media's assistance, societal values are changing. A Gallup poll released in March shows that persons identifying as LGBTQ+ stand at 7 percent, with more than half (4.2 percent) bisexual. (Younger generations: Gen X 3.3 percent, Millennials 11.2 percent, Gen Z 19.7 percent.) The gay media propaganda is impacting youth. When will the manipulated media wake up?

Myron Kelso, Eureka