Supporting Libraries 

Editor:

As efforts continue to spread across our country to ban books and restrict by age the ability of children to select books at public and school libraries, The League of Women Voters of Humboldt County (LWVHC), of which I'm co-president, in its Library Facilities Position affirms its support for "improved library facilities in the Humboldt County Library District."

Our libraries are important community centers whose resources are available to all. Classes and other special events are held in our libraries at little or no cost.

During the height of the pandemic, the library staff created ways to make library books available without endangering anyone's health.

Rather than trying to ban books or dictate what may be read, Humboldt County citizens support our libraries. This is evidenced by volunteers who run the Friends of the Redwood Libraries, which does many things to support the local library. This includes operating the Serendipity Bookstore in the Eureka Library, as well as holding periodic book sales.

In addition, volunteers and library staff work together for the very popular, biennial Humboldt County Children's Author Festival, which, by the way, is being honored at this year's State of the Community Luncheon on Friday, April 21.

The LWVHC appreciates all that the staff and volunteers are doing to continually update and improve library services and in its position statement supports "improved broadband and multimedia services" and increased "accessibility and convenience to the public throughout the community."

The LWVHC believes that "improved library facilities in the Humboldt Library District'' means library patrons may continue to choose what books they want to read, and parents may continue to allow their children to select their own books. As all libraries in Humboldt County district continue to be available for our communities, The LWVHC wants to thank all who make this possible.

Sharolyn Hutton, Eureka