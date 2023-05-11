Summer of Fun 

General & Multi Activities

Arcata Camp Combo Option. Mon., June 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. & 1-5 p.m. City of Arcata, Arcata. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers Camp Combos. Add variety combining two half-day camps: a morning camp (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and an afternoon camp (1 to 5 p.m.). M-F, June 19-Aug. 18. Transportation not provided to/from the Arcata Skate Park or Arcata Marsh, so some combos require parents to transport campers. $170/$195 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Arcata Day Camp. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Laurel Tree Charter School, 4555 Valley West Blvd., Arcata. Ages 5-9. A full day of action-packed fun with group games and activities, arts and crafts, STEM projects, outdoor free play and more. Weekly themes. (Free extended care 8-9 a.m. and 5-5:30 p.m.) $170/$182.50 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Arcata Leader-in-Training Program. Mon., June 19. City of Arcata, Arcata. Ages 13-17. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers full-day camp (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or half-day camp (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), M-F, June 19- Aug. 18. Gain work experience and leadership skills while having fun in the sun! Work with 4-12 year-old campers, helping to plan and lead summer camp activities, field trips and more. Get a head start for future paid job opportunities as a Recreation Camp Leader. Weekly Fee: $20/$22 non-resident, 5+ weeks for $100/$112.50 non-resident. Fee includes T-shirt. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Camp Cooper. Mondays-Fridays. Cooper Gulch Recreation Center, 1720 10th St., Eureka. Ages 5-12. Outdoor environmental education day camp funded by the California State Parks Habitat Conservation Grant Program, with an emphasis on environmental education. Interested families must complete an application process and can qualify with: receipt of public assistance, income eligibility or special hardship circumstances. Free. (707) 441-4248.

Camp Living Waters. July 23-28. Cookson Ranch, 37 Cookson Lane, Blue Lake. Ages 9 to 15. A week-long Episcopal summer camp based around crafts, outdoor activities, swimming, Bible discussion, worship and nightly campfire, with special activities like stargazing and archery. Scholarship available. Contact St. Alban's Episcopal Church. $200, includes lodging, meals and activities. camplivingwatershumboldt.org. (707) 822-4102.

Chalice Camp. Every 5 days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 24 Fellowship Way, Bayside. A week-long, values-centered day camp experience for kids entering first to sixth grade in fall. Daily games, songs and worship, crafts, conversation and more, engaging with values of love, justice, evolution, pluralism, generosity and interdependence in the world. Led by Director of Spiritual Life, Amy Day, Family Ministry Lead, Jessalyn DeLucchi. $175 early bird ends June 10. comm@huuf.org. forms.gle/NYVaHtYU9GykKsS69. (707) 822-3793.

For the Love of Animals – Humane Education Summer Program. June 26-30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and July 10-15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Companion Animal Foundation Community Animal Program Center, 3954 Jacobs Ave., Eureka. CAF offers a program for youth 8-16 to learn about and care for animals. Activities may include dog training classes (we provide most of the dogs!), animal nutrition, disaster preparedness, guest speakers and care for a variety of animals. Animal Friendships is geared towards youth ages 8-10 and runs June 26-30. Animal Ambassadors is for youth ages 11-16 and runs July 10-15 and includes putting on a special adoption event on the Saturday following the program. $200/program, limited partial scholarships available. Cafanimals.org. (707) 296-4629.

Leaders-In-Training (L.I.T.) Program. Mondays-Fridays. City of Eureka, Humboldt County. Ages 13-17. Held in conjunction with city of Eureka Summer Day Camps. This leadership-based training program for participants 13 to 17 provides hands-on experience, fosters personal and professional growth, teaches life skills, encourages strong relationships. Eureka residents: $50/week; non-residents $60/week. (707) 298-0424.

Lost Coast Camp. Thu., June 22. Lost Coast Camp, 1199 Lighthouse Road, Petrolia. Swimming, hiking, art, campfire, farming and more. Teen Leadership Camp/Backpacking -June 22-29. Ages 14-16. $800. Junior Counselor Training Camp - June 29-July 3. Ages 15-17. $650. Session 1: Ranch and Wild - July 5-12. Ages 8-11. $650. Waitlist for girls. Jr. Explorers Day Camp - July 6-10. Ages 5-7. $400. Session 2: River & Adventure -July 14-21. Ages 9-12. $650. Waitlist for girls. Session 3: Makers Camp - July 23-30. Ages 11-13. $800. Camperships are available. lostcoastcamp.org/. (707) 629-3547.

McKinleyville Specialty Camps. Mondays-Fridays, 1-5 p.m. McKinleyville Activity Center, 1705 Gwin Road. McKinleyville Parks & Recreation offers: Makers Camp, Myth Busters Camp, Cooking Camp, Outdoor Adventure Camp, Fostering Artists Camp, Tabletop Gaming Camp and Skateboarding Camp. We will be packing in organized activities like arts & crafts, sports, games, drama, roller skating, a campfire, a water day and more! Opportunities for free play both indoors and outdoors each day. $110. kirsten@mckinleyvillecsd.com. mckinleyvillecsd.com/summer-camp-specialty-weeks-one-week-only-summer-camp-classic. (707) 839-9003.

McKinleyville Teen Camp. Mondays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. McKinleyville Teen & Community Center, 1685 Gwin Road. Teen Summer Takeover Camp sessions provide opportunity to meet new people, developing your voice and influence, have fun and build leadership skills with team building initiatives and games. They also focus on job readiness skills, resume and application workshops as well as practice interviews. Games, music and art projects, too. $110. kirsten@mckinleyvillecsd.com. mckinleyvillecsd.com/teens-summer-takeover-camp. (707) 839-9003.

Mini Makers Crafternoon Camps. Mon., June 19, 1-5 p.m., Tue., June 20, 1-5 p.m. and Wed., June 21, 1-5 p.m. Maker's Apron Creative Reuse, 317 E St., Eureka. Each themed camp session meets Mon.-Wed. from 1 to 5 p.m. for creative reuse projects and building challenges while learning about the 4R's: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rot! Themes include Space Exploration, Jungle Creatures, World Oceans, Robots and more. Weekly themes on Facebook, Instagram or email list. Sign up online. $180. makersapron@gmail.com. makersapron.org. (707) 572-4280.

North Star Quest Camp for 6th/7th Grade Girls+. Sun., July 23, 3 p.m. and Thu., July 27-3 p.m. Mattole Camp & Retreat Center, 36841 Mattole Road, Petrolia. Sleep-away camp for girls+ on the Mattole River. Campers play games, swim, take fun and enlightening workshops, create art, make friends, exploring who they want to be, build self-confidence and gain skills for navigating middle school. No one turned away because they can't pay. Registration and scholarship details online. $595. northstarquest@gmail.com. northstarquest.org. (707) 633-4522.

North Star Quest Camp for 8th/9th Grade Girls+. Sun., July 30, 3 p.m. and Thu., Aug. 3-3 p.m. Mattole Camp & Retreat Center, 36841 Mattole Road, Petrolia. Sleep-away camp for girls+ on the Mattole River. Campers play games, swim, take fun and enlightening workshops, create art, make friends, explore who they want to be, build self-confidence and gain skills for navigating middle school. No one turned away because they can't pay. Registration and scholarship details online. $595. northstarquest@gmail.com. northstarquest.org. (707) 633-4522.

Tot-Camp. Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. McKinleyville Activity Center, 1705 Gwin Road. For kids aged 3-5. Includes arts and crafts, games, sports and music! Guiding rules are: Be Safe, Be Kind & Be Thoughtful! A great opportunity to try an introduction to camps, time away from parents/guardians, free play, social skills and group activities! Each session is limited to 20 spots. Parents/guardians are welcome. Potty training required. $110. kirsten@mckinleyvillecsd.com. mckinleyvillecsd.com/tot-camp. (707) 839-9003.

Visual & Performing Arts

Adventures in the Wild World of Dr. Suess KidCo Camp. Mon., June 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. HLOC's Space, 92 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata. For ages 5-16. HLO KidCo two-week summer camp adventure from the witty, wacky Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, to the invisible world of the Whos with Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, and a little boy with a big imagination. Campers participate in a condensed version of a famous, family-friendly musical. Culminates with a live performance for families and friends. $195. info@hloc.org. hloc.org. (707) 630-5013.

Adventures Under the Sea. Mon., July 10, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. HLOC's Space, 92 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata. For ages 5-16. HLO KidCO Summer Camp Session 2: Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends. Each camper will participate in a condensed version of a famous, family-friendly musical. Culminates with a live performance for families and friends. $195. info@hloc.org. hloc.org. (707) 630-5013.

Adventures with the Pirates of Penzance. Mon., July 31, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. HLOC's Space, 92 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata. For ages 5-16. HLO KidCo Summer Camp Session 3: Camper join a crew of swashbuckling pirates, Victorian maidens, bumbling British policemen and a hilarious Major General on the Cornish coast in a condensed version of a famous, family-friendly musical. Culminates with a live performance for families and friends. $195. info@hloc.org. hloc.org. (707) 630-5013.

Art Camp. Mon., July 3, 1-5 p.m. Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Ages 7-12. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers Art Camp daily, M-F: July 3-7, July 10-14, July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 7-11, and Aug. 14-18 from 1 to 5 p.m. (Free Extended Care 5-5:30 p.m.) Artists explore the visual arts, while discovering their own style. Camp is held in the center's Teen Room. $120/$132.50 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Ceramics Figure Sculpture. Tuesdays, Thursdays, 5-7:50 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 18 and up. An introduction to hand-building the figure, the human body and its representation in clay. Orientation in ceramic skills, modeling from life, slabs, armatures, presentations, videos, demonstrations and critique. Cal Poly Humboldt Ceramics 101. $285. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

Creative Dance Class. Wednesdays, 10-10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 10-10:30 a.m. Trillium Dance Studios, 855 Eighth St., Arcata. Leap, twirl, roll and get inspired with creative dance classes for ages 2-3. Students learn basic dance skills and explore creative movements. Parent observation & participation is welcome! Session 1: June 21 & 28. Session 2: July 12 & 19. $20/session. info@trilliumdance.com. trilliumdance.com/register/. (707) 822-8408.

Curtains Up Theater Camp. Mondays-Fridays. Eureka Municipal Auditorium, 1120 F St. Ages 13-17. This summer program strives to empower teens, build their self-confidence and nurture their sense of community. Participants will be taught and led through a beginner-friendly theater experience. Culminates in their own theater production! $140/week; $150/week non-residents. (707) 441-4248.

Dance Camp. Every 5 days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Every 5 days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Dance Scene, 1011 H St., Eureka. Dance camps are July 10-14 and/or Aug. 7-11 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for ages 5-14. Students take daily classes in jazz, hip hop, ballet, musical theater, lyrical, stretch and strengthening, and crafts! No previous dance experience necessary. In-studio performance at the end of each camp! Email for registration. $200/week or $75/day. dancescenestudio@gmail.com. Danceeureka.com. (707) 502-2188.

Drawing With Thread. July 17-20, 1:30-4 p.m. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. Turn small pieces of fabric into larger sewn works of art, exploring free motion sewing as we learn to draw with thread. Materials included. Confident beginner. Info and signups online. $145. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Dream Quest Ballet Camp. June 26-30. Dream Quest, 100 Country Club Drive, Willow Creek. More info online. dreamquestwillowcreek.org.

Dream Quest Drama Camp. July 10-14. Dream Quest, 100 Country Club Drive, Willow Creek. More info online. dreamquestwillowcreek.org.

Fiber Craft Camp. July 10-14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Yarn, 2840 F St., Eureka. Yarn and Notions Sewing Studio offer a series of week-long craft camps for kids 7-12. In Fiber Crafts week explores weaving, knitting, hand sewing and embroidery, needle felting, wet felting, dyeing and more! Cost includes materials. $165 ($15 discount for siblings). $35 non-refundable deposit to hold a spot. yarnfun.com. (707) 443-9276.

Flynn Creek Circus Camp. July 26-28. Arcata Playhouse, 1251 Ninth St. Experience the thrills of tightwire, aerial arts and more, all in a safe and encouraging environment with a team of professional performers. For ages 7-15. playhousearts.org. (707) 822-1575.

Frog-tasTic. June 19-22, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. We're making big, cuddly frogs! For students who have good sewing machine control and are ready to tackle a frog or similar creature. Involves hand and machine sewing. Materials included. Confident beginner. Sign up online. $145. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Fun With Felt - Hand Sewing. July 31-Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. Camp dedicated to hand sewing projects. All skill levels welcome. Peg gnomes, cactus, dolls, wallets — choose a project for your skill level. Mending is welcome. Info and sign-up online. $140. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Landscape Painting (Plein Air). Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 18 and up. Visit various Humboldt County locations: Trinidad State Beach, Blue Lake Hatchery, Moonstone Beach, Arcata Marsh, and Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge, and paint landscapes on location. $195. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

Lap Quilts. Aug. 7-10, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. Making a small lap quilt with 6-inch squares or a more randomized pattern. All materials included, but feel free to bring any of your own pre-cut squares. Confident beginner. Info and sign-up online. $155. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

My Room Sewing Camp. July 17-20, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. Sew pillow covers, door signs, bunting flags, baskets and more to make your space feel like you made it. Materials included. Beginner-confident beginner. Info and sign-ups online. $145. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Pageant at the Playhouse. July 10-22. Arcata Playhouse, 1251 Ninth St. Learn the skills of pageantry: stilt walking, storytelling, puppets, creative costumes and music in this two-week workshop for ages 10-15. playhousearts.org. (707) 822-1575.

Rampart Art Camp. Mon., June 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. RampArt Skatepark, 700 South G St., Arcata. Weekday camps from June 19- Aug. 18. Ages 8-13. Limited to 10 campers per week. Morning sessions are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch 12:30-1 p.m., afternoon sessions 1-5 p.m. All art supplies provided. Kids explore arts and crafts based on the ages and skill level, like painting, jewelry making, outdoor chalk art, tie-dyeing, ceramics, graffiti and more. Indoor and outdoor art activities. Full day campers bring a healthy sack lunch. Sign up online, call or email. $250 full-day session, $175 half-day session, $70 full-day drop-in, $50 half-day drop-in. rampartskatepark.org. (707) 826-0675.

Sewn Doll Clothes. Aug. 7-10, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. Bring your favorite doll, bear or whatever fluffy creature needs a new outfit. Make simple sewn clothing based on the size of our doll. Beginner-confident Beginner. Info and sign-up online. $145. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Sleepover Fun. June 26-29, 1:30-4 p.m. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. Make a variety of sewn projects for your next sleepover. Beginner-confident beginner. Materials included. Info and sign-up go to NotionsSewingStudio.com $145. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Still Life Painting in Acrylics. Tuesdays, Thursdays, 5-7:50 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 14+. Introduction to still life painting from direct observation. A variety of compositions and subject matter will also be explored before a larger more complicated painting is tackled. Cal Poly Humboldt Art B 205. $250. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

Still Life Painting in Oil. Mondays, Wednesdays, 5-7:50 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 14+. Introduction to still life painting from direct observation. After a series of smaller quick studies, students will tackle larger and more ambitious painting. Cal Poly Humboldt Art B 205. $250. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

The Studio School: Ceramics: Learning the Basics!. July 10-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 5-13. Students learn to throw and create ceramic vessels along with different methods of sculpting, experiment with clay and truly get their hands dirty! In Cal Poly Humboldt Art A 24. $260. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

The Studio School: Ceramics: Sculpture and Figure. July 17-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 5-13. Students work with low to midrange clay to create their own sculptures and forms stemming from the abstract. A perfect course for any emerging artist. We will allow imaginations to wander and create sculptures. Cal Poly Humboldt Art A 24. $260. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

The Studio School Ceramics: Sculpture. July 17-21, 5:30-8 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 14-17. Students will focus on the basic techniques to create sculptures from the smallest form to freestanding figures. For beginner and advanced students; spaces will be created for everyone. Cal Poly Humboldt Ceramics 101. $185. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

The Studio School Ceramics: The Wheel. July 10-13, 5:30-8 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 14-17. Cal Poly Humboldt Ceramics 101. Students will focus on basic techniques to throw clay on a wheel. For both beginner and advanced students; spaces will be created for everyone. $185. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

The Studio School: Into the Space (Multimedia). Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 5-13. Look up into space for inspiration! Explore many forms of art using pace as our guide, from character creations of our own aliens to forming our own papier mache planets! Cal Poly Humboldt Art A 24. $260. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

The Studio School: The Secret Garden (Multimedia). June 26-30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 5-13. Students dive into their imaginations to create a magical garden filled with enchanting creations! We will focus on creating art we can admire inside and out to connect with nature, from cyanotype prints to mosaics. Cal Poly Humboldt Art A 24. $260. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

Summer Dance Camp. Mon., June 26, 9 a.m. North Coast Dance, 426 F St., Eureka. Ballet, jazz, hip hop, musical theatre, crafts and games! Ages 3-8: June 26-30, July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 14-18. Ages 9-14: July 24-28, Aug. 7-11. $200-$250. reception.ncd@gmail.com. atlpublishing.com/NCD/index.html. (707) 442-7779.

Summer Dance Classes. Mondays-Thursdays. No Limits Dance Academy, 1093 10th St., Arcata. Four weeks of classes July 17-Aug. 10. Tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, acro/tumbling, pointe and contemporary. Ages 3+. $55 one class per week, $90 for two, $120 for three, $145 for four. amethyst.nlda@gmail.com. nolimitsdanceacademy.com/schedule-%26-registration. (707) 825-0922.

Summer Dance Intensive. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trillium Dance Studios, 855 Eighth St., Arcata. For dance lovers ages 9 and up. Study the styles of ballet, pointe, modern, contemporary, jazz, choreography and more! Ages 9-11yrs: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $150/week. Ages 12-13: Monl-Fri. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $190/week. Ages 14+: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $190/week. Previous dance experience is required. Dancers are encouraged to attend both weeks. $150-190. info@trilliumdance.com. trilliumdance.com/register/. (707) 822-8408.

Summer Stage: Aladdin KIDS. Mon., July 10, 9 a.m. North Coast Dance, 426 F St., Eureka. Based on the iconic animated film. Students ages 5-13 will spend two weeks crafting a production of Aladdin culminating in two performances. Workshop runs Mon.-Fri. July 10-21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Register online. $325/two-week workshop. childrensdivision@mainstagehumboldt.org. mainstagehumboldt.org/youth-productions. (707) 200-1778.

Summer Stage: Jungle Book KIDS. Mon., Aug. 7, 9 p.m. North Coast Dance, 426 F St., Eureka. Adapted from the classic Disney animated film. Performers ages 5-13 spend the week workshopping a 30-minute production to be performed on the last day. Mon.-Fri. Aug. 7-11. Performances Aug. 11 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Register online. $250/week includes T-shirt, script. childrendivision@mainstagehumboldt.org. mainstagehumboldt.org/youth-productions. (707) 200-1778.

Trillium's Summer Dance Camp. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Trillium Dance Studios, 855 Eighth St., Arcata. For ages 7-12. Ballet, modern and jazz dance workshops, crafting and costume making, dance games, choreography, dance movies, performance demos and more! No previous dance experience is necessary. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Week 1: June 19-23. Week 2: June 26-30. Week 3: July 10-14. Week 4: July 17-21. $150/week. info@trilliumdance.com. trilliumdance.com/register/. (707) 822-8408.

Trillium's Young Dancer Mini-Sessions. Tuesdays, Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. Trillium Dance Studios, 855 Eighth St., Arcata. Grab your ballet slippers and join us for summer dance lessons, ages 4-6 yrs. Dancers will study fundamental ballet skills and explore their own creativity! Session 1: June 20, 22, 27 and 29. Session 2: July 11, 13, 18 and 20. $50/session. info@trilliumdance.com. trilliumdance.com/register/. (707) 822-8408.

Trinity Ballet Academy. Mon., July 10. Trinity Ballet Academy, 1981 Central Ave., Mckinleyville. Six weeks of ballet classes for Pre-Ballet to Advanced Ballet beginning July 10. "Polly the Pink Panda" Pre-Ballet class for ages 4-6. Directed by Greta Leverett. Register for the summer session by June 10. Call for registration information. (707) 839-1816.

Very Beginning Sewing Camp. June 19-22, 1:30-4 p.m. and June 26-29, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. Learn to use a sewing machine in a safe, encouraging environment. Explore basic skills through a variety of fun, useful projects. No experience necessary. Ages 7 and up. All materials included. Sign up online. $140. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

Young Creators Art Camp. June 19-23, 1-5 p.m. Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Ages 4-6. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers camp daily, Mon.-Fri.: June 19-23, June 26-30, July 17-21, and July 24-28 from 1 to 5 p.m. (Free extended care 5-5:30 p.m.) Young aspiring artists focus on age-appropriate projects, imaginative play and inspiring activities while exploring mediums. In the center's Teen Room. $120/$132.50 non- resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Zipping Back to School. July 31-Aug. 3, 1:30-4 p.m. Notions Sewing Studio, Eureka. Zipper-themed project options from zipper pencil cases to zipped lunch bags. For confident beginners ready to tackle zipper construction. Info and signups online. $145. sewing@notionssewingstudio.com. NotionsSewingStudio.com. (707) 601-9804.

click to enlarge Illustration by Dave Brown

Nature & Science

Camp Sequoia. Mondays-Fridays. Sequoia Park, 3414 W St., Eureka. This day camp is all about exploring the outdoors under the canopy of the world's tallest trees! Participants engage in nature-based activities, exploring and learning more about their environment and themselves. Eureka residents: $130/week; non-residents $140/week. (707) 441-4248.

Coastal Connections - Summer Camp 1. Mon., June 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tue., June 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wed., June 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thu., June 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fri., June 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane, Manila. Geared toward ages: 9-12. Explore beaches, dunes, wetlands and coastal forests. Learn about the plants and animals there, play games, sing songs and create nature crafts during these week-long summer camp programs. Payment options online. Other dates for Coastal Connections: July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 14-18. $75-$200. info@friendsofthedunes.org. friendsofthedunes.org/summer-camp. (707) 444-1397.

Coastal Connections - Summer Camp 2. Mon., July 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tue., Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wed., Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thu., Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane, Manila. Geared toward ages: 9-12. Explore beaches, dunes, wetlands, and coastal forests. Learn about the plants and animals there. Play games, sing songs and create nature crafts during these week-long summer camp programs. Payment options online. Other dates for Coastal Connections: Aug. 14-18. $75-$200. info@friendsofthedunes.org. friendsofthedunes.org/summer-camp. (707) 444-1397.

Dune Detectives - Summer Camp 1. Mon., July 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tue., July 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wed., July 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Thu., July 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Fri., July 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane, Manila. Geared towards ages 5-8. Explore beaches, dunes, wetlands and coastal forests. Learn about the plants and animals there. Play games, sing songs and create nature crafts during these week-long summer camp programs. Payment options online. Other dates for Dune Detectives: Aug. 7-11. $50-$150. info@friendsofthedunes.org. friendsofthedunes.org/summer-camp. (707) 444-1397.

Dune Detectives - Summer Camp 2. Mon., June 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tue., June 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wed., June 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Thu., June 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Fri., June 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane, Manila. Geared toward ages 5-8. Explore beaches, dunes, wetlands and coastal forests. Learn about the plants and animals. Play games, sing songs and create nature crafts. Payment options online.

From Dino Egg to Chicken NHM Science & Nature Youth Camp. July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt, 1242 G St., Arcata. Ages 4-9. Observe and discuss evolution by examining fossils and bones, and observing biological changes over time. Students examine the fossilization process, create fossils and compare findings to modern birds through hands-on activities, museum exhibits, guest speakers and more! natmus.humboldt.edu/events/science-and-nature-youth-camps-natural-history-museum.

Introduction to Coding for Teens. July 17-20, 1-4 p.m. Cal Poly Humboldt, 1 Harpst St., Arcata. Ages 13-17. Students learn the basic concepts and skills associated with computer languages and engage in hands-on projects to think creatively, problem solve and work collaboratively. Cal Poly Humboldt SCI A 364. $245. extended@humboldt.edu. extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/program/studio-school. (707) 826-3731.

Marsh Explorers Science Camp. Mon., June 19, 1-5 p.m. Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, South I Street. Ages 7-9. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers camp from 1 to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.: June 19-23, June 26-30, July 17-21, July 24-28 and Aug. 14-18. (Free extended care 5-5:30 p.m.) Investigate nature through experiments, individual projects and engaging, hands-on learning. Camp is held at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. $120/$132.50 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Nature Craft Camp. July 24-28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Yarn, 2840 F St., Eureka. Yarn and Notions Sewing Studio offer a series of week-long summer craft camps for kids ages 7-12. Campers create projects inspired by nature: flower presses, fairy and gnome houses, cyanotype prints, painted rocks, leaf prints, needle felted birds and more! Cost includes materials. $165, $15 discount for siblings. $35 non-refundable deposit required to hold a spot. yarn-fun.com. (707) 443-9276.

Pollination Planet NHM Science & Nature Youth Camp. July 17-21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt, 1242 G St., Arcata. Students will observe the process of pollination and its importance in the ecosystem, learn about flower growth through museum specimens, native botanicals and experimentation. Identify and examine pollinators in action. Camp will be daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is geared for students between the ages of 4-9 years old as of the first day of camp. $100. natmus@humboldt.edu. natmus.humboldt.edu/events/science-and-nature-youth-camps-natural-history-museum. (707) 826-4480.

Science Heroes. July 10-14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt, 1242 G St., Arcata. Students will explore the world of science from astronomy to zoology and everything in between! Explore future careers in science through guest speakers, experiments and exploring the local environment. Camp will be daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is geared for students between the ages of 4-9 years old as of the first day of camp. $100. natmus@humboldt.edu. natmus.humboldt.edu/events/science-and-nature-youth-camps-natural-history-museum. (707) 826-4480.

Wildlife Detectives NHM Science & Nature Youth Camp. July 24-28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt, 1242 G St., Arcata. Students will learn about local wildlife and how to safely examine, track and identify fauna. Practice tool use, journaling, examine skulls and bones, identify and cast tracks, engage with live animals and more. Get your magnifying glasses ready! Camp will be daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is geared for students between the ages of 4-9 years old as of the first day of camp. $100. natmus@humboldt.edu. natmus.humboldt.edu/events/science-and-nature-youth-camps-natural-history-museum. (707) 826-4480.

Young Explorers Science Camp. Mon., July 3, 1-5 p.m. Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Interpretive Center, 569 S. G St. Ages 4-6. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers camp Mon.-Fri.: July 3-7, July 10-14, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11 from 1 to 5 p.m. (Free extended care 5-5:30 p.m.) Young explorers are introduced to the natural world through experiments, individual projects and engaging, age-appropriate science learning. At the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. $120/$132.50 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

click to enlarge Illustration by Dave Brown

Sports, Athletics & Adventure

Crabs Camps. Mon., June 26. Arcata Ball Park, Ninth and F streets. Youth baseball camps for kids offered at locations throughout Humboldt. Crabs coach Eric Giacone will direct the squad of players hand-picked from the Crabs roster for their baseball skills and their ability to work well with kids. Email questions. camps@humboldtcrabs.com. humboldtcrabs.com/crabs-camps.

Adventure Camp. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Redwood Park, top of 14th St., Arcata. Ages 9-12. Campers gain lifelong skills while challenging their individual limits. Each week brings new activities and adventures. Camp is held in the park's Arcata Challenge Course. (Free extended care 8-9 a.m. and 5-5:30 p.m.) $170/$182.50 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Arcata Bike Rodeo. Sat., May 20, 10 a.m.-noon. Creamery District, 1251 Ninth St., Arcata. An event to help kids practice bicycle transportation safety. Free safety inspections, activities and more.

Fortuna Bike Rodeo. Sat., May 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Newburg Park, 2700 Newburg Road, Fortuna. Ages 5-12 learn bike skills and safety tips. Free kids helmet giveaway, a skills course, mechanic station for basic maintenance, a smoothie bike and more. Loaner bikes available. All participants receive a raffle ticket. Free. eapodaca@ci.fortuna.ca.us. (707) 725-7620.

Camp ALL Stars. Mondays-Fridays. Hammond Park Community Garden, Corner of 14th and E Streets, Eureka. Ages 5-12. All-inclusive summer camp with a focus in sports and an emphasis on fun! Campers participate in a variety of sports, without the intensity and commitment of organized sports. Space for all youth to engage in sports, make new friends and have fun! Eureka residents: $130/week; non-residents $140/week. (707) 441-4248.

Get Out & Play Day. Sat., July 29. Eureka, City of Eureka Community Services Department hosts Eureka's largest outdoor free summer event. Fun activities throughout town. Check out map just prior to the event to see all the happenings. Free. (707) 441-4248.

Junior Rowers Summer Session. Tue., June 20. Humboldt Bay Rowing Association, 1011 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. Summer group sessions for Junior rowers ages 12-18. Through Aug. Call (707) 267-7976 for more information. $75/two-week session. hbra.org/.

Learn To Row Day. Sat., June 3. Humboldt Bay Rowing Association, 1011 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. Participants will be given land instruction, then join experienced rowers in an eight-person rowing shell on the bay. A coach will walk the crew through the basics of rowing from a safety launch. Free. hbra.org/.

Pee Wee Sports Camp. Mon., June 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Ages 4-6. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers camp Mon.- Fri.: June 26-30, July 10-14, July 24-28 and Aug. 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Free extended care 8-9 a.m.) In this action-packed camp, young athletes will learn and improve basic hand-eye coordination and prerequisite skills for a myriad of active sports. In the center's Teen Room. $120/$132.50 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Rampart Skate Camp. Mon., June 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. RampArt Skatepark, 700 South G St., Arcata. Weekday camps from June 19-Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages 5-13. Morning sessions are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch 12:30 -1 p.m., afternoon sessions 1-5 p.m. Helmets and pads required. Equipment and safety gear available for rent or for sale. For kids who like to skateboarding, scooters, rollerskating, bmx. All skill levels welcome. Skilled instructors help strengthen skills, learn park etiquette, safety, play games, free skate and more. Full-day campers bring a healthy sack lunch. Sign up online or email. $220 weekly, $150 half day, $60/day drop-in, $40 half day drop-in. info@rampartskatepark.org. rampartskatepark.org. (707) 826-0675.

River Safety Day. Sat., Aug. 5. Dream Quest, 100 Country Club Drive, Willow Creek. More info online. dreamquestwillowcreek.org.

Skate Camp. Mon., June 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Arcata Skate Park, 900 Sunset Ave. Ages 6-12. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers camp from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (free extended care 8-9 a.m.) Mon.-Fri.: June 26-30, July 10-14, July 24-28, Aug. 7-11 and Aug. 14-18. Skateboard enthusiasts of all skill levels learn how to be safe and have fun at our local skate park. Instructed by skilled, local skateboarders, this program focuses on park safety, park etiquette, street and vert riding and, of course, style. $120/$132.50 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Swim Lessons and Water Skill Development. Tue., June 20. Dream Quest, 100 Country Club Drive, Willow Creek. Session 1: June 20-29 Session 2: July 11-20 Session 3: July 25-Aug. 3 More info online. dreamquestwillowcreek.org.

T.E.A.M Camp. Mon., June 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Ages 7-9. City of Arcata Recreation Division offers camp Mon.-Fri.: June 19-23, July 3-7, July 17-21, July 31-August 4, and August 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Free extended care 8-9 a.m.) T.E.A.M. stands for Teamwork, Exercise, Attitude and Mindfulness. We will take full advantage of the gym, gymnastics room, sports fields and playground to offer meaningful movement and team challenges. $120/$132.50 non-resident. rec@cityofarcata.org. (707) 822-7091.

Youth Aquatic Adventure Camp Sailing Edition: Ages 10-14. July 10-14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. This five-day camp teaches the basic skills to sail small vessels including the Laser and Coronado 15 sailboats. Junior sailors learn boat rigging, points of sail, capsize recovery, boat handling skills, situational awareness and more in a safe and supportive learning environment for youth of all skill levels. $425. cntracts@humboldt.edu. centeractivities.humboldt.edu/Program/GetProducts. (707) 826-3357.

Youth Aquatic Adventure Camp Sailing Edition: Ages 14-17. Mon., July 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. This five-day camp teaches the basic skills to sail small vessels including the Laser and Coronado 15 sailboats. Junior sailors learn boat rigging, points of sail, capsize recovery, boat handling skills, situational awareness and more in a safe and supportive learning environment for youth of all skill levels. $425. cntracts@humboldt.edu. centeractivities.humboldt.edu/Program/GetProducts. (707) 826-3357.

Youth Aquatic Adventure Camp: Ages 10-14. June 26-30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. This five-day camp teaches the basic skills to get out on the water safely in an encouraging and exciting environment. We will cover waterfront safety, activity-specific skills for kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, surfing and more. Includes games and learning about the local environment! $375. cntracts@humboldt.edu. centeractivities.humboldt.edu/Program/GetProducts. (707) 826-3357.

Youth Aquatic Adventure Camp: Ages 14-17. June 19-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. This five-day camp teaches the basic skills to get out on the water safely in an encouraging and exciting environment. We will cover waterfront safety, activity-specific skills for kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, surfing and more. Also games and learning about the local environment! $375. cntracts@humboldt.edu. centeractivities.humboldt.edu/Program/GetProducts. (707) 826-3357.

Youth Volleyball Camp - Ages 13-16. July 10-14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Adorni Recreation Center, 1011 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. City of Eureka Community Services Department is offering a youth volleyball camp for players can develop their skills during the summer. $150/participant. ci.eureka.ca.gov/depts/recreation/adorni_center.asp. (707) 441-4248.

Youth Volleyball Camp - Ages 9-12. June 26-30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Adorni Recreation Center, 1011 Waterfront Drive, Eureka. The city of Eureka Community Services Department is offering a youth volleyball camp for players can develop their skills during the summer. $150/participant. ci.eureka.ca.gov/depts/recreation/adorni_center.asp. (707) 441-4248.