Stormageddon 

In the first act of Shakespeare's The Tempest, when a violent storm is destroying a ship before leaving its occupants stranded on Prospero's island, the lowly Boatswain marvels at the power of Mother Nature, noting how humankind's world of hierarchy and political intrigue is nothing compared to her fury: "What cares these roarers for the name of king?" Yet storms are often used as a metaphor for human affairs, from personal emotions to political revolutions and wars. In fact, the titular tempest in Shakespeare's magnificent play is no act of nature at all, but a magical thing conjured up by a scheming magician who is trying to regain his kingdom. Nature made subservient to humankind, in the pursuit of politics and power.

As I write this, the rain is coming down onto my roof, bringing memories of a fierce winter storm cycle that brought snow, hail, lightning and highway closures across the state and county. That's all nature's business, inasmuch as anything weather-related falls under her purview in our climate-changing Anthropocene. But there are still, as always, political qualities to this storm. I'm thinking of Jestine Green, who died in the garbage seeking shelter. A society in which people die in the trash to escape the rain is a failed one. I'm thinking of the many homeless people like her, who are being exposed to this winter tempest in a way that no just and good civilization would ever allow. I'm thinking about the Arcata House and organizations like it that need our help in the form of volunteering and material goods to aid some of those people in getting through this weather cycle. It is true that nature's roarers don't care about the names of kings and royalty (thankfully) ain't what it used to be, but those of us lucky enough to be merely inconvenienced by the weather are in a wealth class high above our neighbors. And that isn't right. Spare a thought and some effort for them, please.

Cheers.

Thursday

Mo Gabena is a stand-up comedian from Reno who is making a little whirlwind tour of our venues beginning tonight and through the weekend. I'm not his PR guy, so I won't give you his entire itinerary, but you can catch his opening performance at Humboldt Bay Provisions tonight at 6:30 p.m. ($5).

Friday

It's the opening night of the Eureka Symphony's "Sounds of Spring" program. Tonight and tomorrow night at 8 p.m. over at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts, you can catch our county's finest unfurling a program featuring works by Sibelius, Mendelssohn and the contemporary American composer Michael Kibbe, whose son Peter will be center stage on cello. I've said it before and I will say it once again: Don't sleep on our symphony, it's good, folks ($19-$49, rush tickets available at the box office starting at 7 p.m.).

Saturday

Tonight is the second and final night of the residency of the saxophone quartet (plus drums) group The Tiptons over at the Arcata Playhouse. 8 p.m. ($25). This all-female band of brass honkers (plus drums) is, from what I can tell based on its online content, a delight, and certain to be an enjoyable evening for anyone interested in hearing the air keys stretch out and jam. Elsewhere in town, and a little earlier (6:30 p.m., to be exact) there's a free gig going down at the Jam, where you can find Marble Jar and Phosphorus providing support for The Critics, a brand new rock/pop band on the scene. This group has been making the rounds at our local venues as it unfurls its chrysalis-wet wings into the fresh air of a new dawn, and you can be present to observe its unveiling.

Sunday

Fiesta Folklórica is featuring its final matinee gig (for this cycle) at Gist Hall today at 2 p.m. A presentation of Cal Poly Humboldt's Ballet Folklórica, Danza Azteca and Mariachi de Humboldt, today's family-friendly performances come with a forecast of vibrant dance, music and clothing from various folk traditions around Mexico ($10, $5 children).

On a personal note, it's my birthday, so wherever you find yourself, rest assured that I will be fat and sassy, and hopefully a little spoiled, as I roll into my early 40s with all the grace and élan of a burning Tesla.

Monday

Apart from various open mics and karaoke gigs (a nod to the Siren's Song Tavern and the Jam respectively) there's not much happening tonight. Kick up your feet and take a breather — you've earned it, tiger

Tuesday

The term "power trio" is often overused and a bit dated at this stage of the game, as very few bands are out there ripping out riffs and melting amps with three players in the classic bass, guitar/vox and drums configuration (nod to God for Sleep, who are keeping the faith alive). However, a trio can still be a powerful thing, and the crew in lespecial is a testament to this principle. Add keys to the guitarist and vocalist's duties, as well as synths galore, and these boys from Connecticut really fucking throwdown, with a style that merges aspects of funk, acid jazz and early Warp records electronica. I dig it and you might, too. The only way to find out is to hit Humbrews at 8 p.m. and pony up $20 ($18 if you get your tickets in advance).

Wednesday

Sometime in the 1980s, cartoonist Alison Bechdel, in her seminal strip Dykes to Watch Out For, developed a process that became known as the Bechdel Test as a means of evaluating female representation in film. The test is simple, with only three rules: The film must have at least two women; they must interact and talk to each other; and they must talk about any subject other than a man. In the very strip where this concept was first introduced, one of the characters mentions that the last film she had seen was Ridley Scott's Alien. Which is interesting, as a strong argument can be made that James Cameron's action film sequel, Aliens, passes the test far better than almost any other blockbuster from that indelicate decade of action star cavemen. Even disregarding any dialogue shared by the hero Ellen Ripley and either Space Marine Private Vasquez or Newt, the colony child who is rescued from the nightmare on exomoon LV-426, Ripley's famous line directed at the alien queen, "Get away from her, you bitch!" and the antagonist's nonverbal responding snarl still passes under the test's metrics. Anyway, I love this film and am tickled by the opportunity to see it on the big screen at the Arcata Theatre Lounge for Sci-fi Night. Six p.m. is the hour of the pre-show raffle and $5 will get you in the door, $9 if you want to go home with a poster. Viva.

Collin Yeo (he/him) was born on the exact day that John Belushi died, and in the week that Philip K. Dick (cool) and Ayn Rand (ick) also passed. However, he doesn't believe that this means anything significant. He lives in Arcata.