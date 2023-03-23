Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

March 23, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Storm 

By

When I see the river again
It will be a new river.
Not just the never ending youth of
Flowing water,
But a path carved anew
A canyon deepened,
Newly sculpted
By the bold hand
Of the raging torrent

Dottie Simmons

Trending

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Dottie Simmons

more from the author

Latest in Poetry

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 12
The Foilies 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation