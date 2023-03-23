March 23, 2023
When I see the river again
It will be a new river.
Not just the never ending youth of
Flowing water,
But a path carved anew
A canyon deepened,
Newly sculpted
By the bold hand
Of the raging torrent
Dottie Simmons
The Foilies 2023
