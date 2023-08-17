Editor:

Arcata residents, please make your voices heard!

I have been talking with people for almost two years now about the Gateway Plan and the effects it will have on our small city and am constantly shocked by how few people know what is going on (Mailbox, July 27). There are multiple aspects of the current plan that leave me very concerned about its impact but, for now, I want to rally people to fight to save the only green, safe, walking and cycling path we have within our downtown area.

As a business owner in the Creamery Building, I see hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians making use of this precious path on a daily basis. As it stands, the city is vying to destroy that path by putting an arterial, one-way, truck route right next to it, which will destroy everything good about it.

One ways are dangerous because cars drive faster and drivers tend to only look in the direction from which the cars are coming when trying to cross, causing them to miss pedestrians crossing the street.

An arterial truck route will also pollute the air right next to cyclists and walkers making a currently pleasant path completely undesirable to use, not to mention the noise pollution. Then there's the children who play there. They would be in grave danger next to a truck route and would be breathing exhaust fumes.

Please come to the city council meeting on Aug. 27 and say, "No new arterial truck route on L Street!" Bring a sign! Stand up and be heard!

Jane Williams, Arcata

Editor:

To date, over a thousand people have signed the petition to create a full-width (car free) linear park along L Street, yet our voices aren't being heard. The Arcata Planning Commission went ahead with a vote to make the K-L couplet a goal, despite strong opposition from Arcata residents.

My mom and I attended the July 10 meeting at the Arcata Playhouse concerning the L Street linear park, and it was jam packed with every seat taken and more folks in the aisles. Why is this so important to us? Well, for one thing, there are cities all over the world clamoring for what we've got. Linear parks are springing up around the world as people discover that safe and pollution-free (i.e car-free) pathways to walk, bike and run contribute to the health of the community. The calm and serenity of these parks contribute to our spiritual well-being and sense of peace, untampered by the relentless noise and pace of city life.

The beauty is that we don't have to tear up streets like so many cities are doing to create this oasis. We already have a beautiful linear park along the L Street corridor. My mom and I walk it regularly, and it's such a beautiful and peaceful respite. We love this tranquil oasis with the L Street linear path running through it — perfect for walking, biking, skating — and want to preserve it for future generations to come.

These next few weeks will be crucial. Please show up for city council meetings, but especially the meeting on Aug. 22. Even if you're shy about speaking, you can hold up a sign, or you can call in on Zoom. Together, united, we can win!

Lisa Pelletier, Arcata