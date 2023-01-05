Ringing in 2023 in Style 

This New Year's Eve held an air of hope, sincerity and originality. The Arcata-Eureka area was packed with fabulous events. Arcane Artists impressed with over-the-top fiery displays of sensuality at the Dangerous Liasons party at RampArt. The Eagle House's Phoenix Rising Fire and Ice celebration delighted with high-end glamor and creature comforts. Septentrio's Barrel Room was irresistibly cozy with plenty of wine and out-of-this-world entertainment from Object Heavy. Savage Henry rolled into 2023 with voracious laughter from Josh Barnes and Cornell Reed at the Year of the Ebony Pegasus party. The faithful visited old haunts, including Richards' Goat's Animal Party, the Shanty, Libations and The Jam. At every party, Humboldt County's personal style and joviality never cease to amaze. (See more photos at northcoastjournal.com.) Happy New Year, Humboldt!