Editor:

Thank you, NCJ, for making sure the recent behavior at the Eureka Chamber of Commerce awards gala is no longer considered acceptable ("Uncomfortable," Feb. 9). Decades ago, I entered what was then a male-dominated field as a young woman professional. I was repeatedly insulted, ignored, propositioned and groped by some of my "professional" colleagues. I grew up in the era in which I was told, "If you can't stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen." So, I donned my proverbial chef's apron, dove in and kept silent. Now, in retrospect, I should have yelled, "Turn down the damn heat!"

I've had the privilege to mentor many young women along the way and have included advice about unwanted advances. Today, I realize I should have also been enlisting the support of the many respectful male colleagues in my field. I'll bet they would have stepped up if only I had asked. And in 2023, I hope such men won't wait to be asked.

Mary Ann Madej, Arcata

Editor:

Enough. Rex needs to go. He is unfit to serve the women of the First District.

Rachel Huang, Scotia

Editor:

Thank you and Kudos to you for your editorial "Uncomfortable." You said it like it is and like no one else did. I hope it is read by one and all. I have written a letter to the Times-Standard in which I said that it is way past time for Rex Bohn to step down. He has a history of bigotry, of racism and sexism, he is not fit to be in a position where he is meant to represent the citizenry of this county. I also pointed out the weakness of the responses by board members other than Arroyo. I hope that the T-S is piled under with letters asking that Bohn be asked to move on and hoping for a board with strength, integrity and decency that would stand up strongly against bigotry. Hurray for the NCJ.

Sylvia De Rooy, Eureka

Editor:

'Ol Rex is up to it again, mouth engages before brain. He had enough backers in the last election to win. He may stand for re-election to First District supervisor, and I'm sure his constituents will have to take into account this latest incident. I would advise against extra-electoral remedies, they may not have the intended effect.

John Dillon, Eureka

Editor:

Supervisor Rex Bohn either needs a personal improvement plan, or he needs to step down from his role as district supervisor.

The comment he made Jan. 27 at the Eureka Chamber of Commerce fundraiser, when he mocked a female restaurant owner while auctioning her donated restaurant meal, saying she would serve topless if the bid was high enough, is completely unacceptable.

Mentioned in the same Feb. 9 NCJ editorial, "Uncomfortable," was his 2019 comment while auctioning off a donated Mexican food dinner, he asked the donor if it was "so authentic that we're going to want to steal hubcaps after we eat."

This is the 21st century and that racist, misogynistic language and the beliefs behind the words are outdated, outrageous and frankly quite dangerous. To have someone in a leadership role like the district supervisor position who is so unconsciously irresponsible with their language is repugnant and frankly embarrassing.

This requires immediate action.

Pamela Nance Lee, Arcata